Fact Check: Was a baby born at Taylor Swift's concert in the Gilette stadium? Viral claim debunked

A video claiming that a pregnant fan gave birth at Taylor Swift's concert is doing the rounds on the internet. In the clip, a woman was seen sitting in her car and pointing out at an ambulance, in which officials were tending to the pregnant woman. The woman in the video said:
"We are leaving night 2 of the Eras Tour in Foxborough, Massachusetts. It's like 2 in the morning and someone is giving birth over there."
Notably, the pregnant fan went into labor after Taylor Swift's show ended in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and did not give birth at the stadium.
It is worth noting that Taylor Swift recently performed at the Gillette Stadium and is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour. Thousand of fans attended Taylor's concert at the Gillette Stadium and one amongst them was a pregnant woman.
Pregnant Swiftie did not give birth to a baby at the Taylor Swift concert
Although the woman in the viral video mentioned the incident took place at 2 am, HITC reported that Taylor Swift's concert in Massachusetts ended at around 11:30 pm, after which the pregnant woman made calls to 911 and mentioned that she has started having contractions. Soon after, the woman was rushed to the hospital, where she gave birth to her child. So, the rumors that are being circulated on the internet claiming that a baby was born at the Taylor Swift concert aren't true.
Notably, the pregnant woman went into labor after the concert concluded and at that time, she was in the parking lot.
Fans fell for the viral rumor that a woman gave birth at Taylor's concert and started suggesting names for the baby
As soon as the video claiming that the woman gave birth to a baby at Taylor's concert went viral, several social media users started reacting to it and they suggested the names for the baby.
Taylor began The Eras Tour on March 18, 2023, and it is now set to end on August 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. Here are the details of the upcoming concerts:
- May 26-27 – East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium
- June 2-3 – Chicago, Soldier Field
- June 10 – Detroit, Ford Field
- June 17 – Pittsburgh, Acrisure Stadium
- June 24 – Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium
- July 1 – Cincinnati, Paycor Stadium
- July 8 – Kansas City, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- July 15 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High
- July 22 – Seattle, Lumen Field
- July 29 – Santa Clara, Levi’s Stadium
- August 4 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
Currently, the identity of the woman and her baby has not been disclosed and more information about the same is awaited.