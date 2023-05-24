Fact Check: Was a baby born at Taylor Swift's concert in the Gilette stadium? Viral claim debunked

A video claiming that a pregnant fan gave birth at Taylor Swift's concert is doing the rounds on the internet. In the clip, a woman was seen sitting in her car and pointing out at an ambulance, in which officials were tending to the pregnant woman. The woman in the video said:

"We are leaving night 2 of the Eras Tour in Foxborough, Massachusetts. It's like 2 in the morning and someone is giving birth over there."

dom⭐️SAW TAYLOR @ev3rhaze imagine being able to say your entire life that you were born at a taylor swift concert if that baby wasn’t meant to be a swiftie idk who is

Notably, the pregnant fan went into labor after Taylor Swift's show ended in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and did not give birth at the stadium.

It is worth noting that Taylor Swift recently performed at the Gillette Stadium and is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour. Thousand of fans attended Taylor's concert at the Gillette Stadium and one amongst them was a pregnant woman.

Pregnant Swiftie did not give birth to a baby at the Taylor Swift concert

Although the woman in the viral video mentioned the incident took place at 2 am, HITC reported that Taylor Swift's concert in Massachusetts ended at around 11:30 pm, after which the pregnant woman made calls to 911 and mentioned that she has started having contractions. Soon after, the woman was rushed to the hospital, where she gave birth to her child. So, the rumors that are being circulated on the internet claiming that a baby was born at the Taylor Swift concert aren't true.

Notably, the pregnant woman went into labor after the concert concluded and at that time, she was in the parking lot.

Fans fell for the viral rumor that a woman gave birth at Taylor's concert and started suggesting names for the baby

As soon as the video claiming that the woman gave birth to a baby at Taylor's concert went viral, several social media users started reacting to it and they suggested the names for the baby.

0xsteffi @0x_steffi @ev3rhaze If they don't name that kid Taylor... ebalsnfbakzsjxjcnsjsk @ev3rhaze If they don't name that kid Taylor... ebalsnfbakzsjxjcnsjsk

lauren🍄 @wtvlauren #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour Does anyone know if the woman that gave birth in the parking lot of Gillette after the eras tour named her baby Taylor?? Cause it’s only fitting LMFAOOO Does anyone know if the woman that gave birth in the parking lot of Gillette after the eras tour named her baby Taylor?? Cause it’s only fitting LMFAOOO 😭 #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour

taylor ur on probation 💕 @danameyy woke up to find out apparently someone was giving birth in an ambulance outside of gillette stadium immediately after taylor’s show??? i wonder if it’s like with that disneyland urban legend where if you give birth at a taylor swift concert your baby gets free tickets for life woke up to find out apparently someone was giving birth in an ambulance outside of gillette stadium immediately after taylor’s show??? i wonder if it’s like with that disneyland urban legend where if you give birth at a taylor swift concert your baby gets free tickets for life

Taylor began The Eras Tour on March 18, 2023, and it is now set to end on August 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. Here are the details of the upcoming concerts:

May 26-27 – East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium

June 2-3 – Chicago, Soldier Field

June 10 – Detroit, Ford Field

June 17 – Pittsburgh, Acrisure Stadium

June 24 – Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium

July 1 – Cincinnati, Paycor Stadium

July 8 – Kansas City, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 15 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High

July 22 – Seattle, Lumen Field

July 29 – Santa Clara, Levi’s Stadium

August 4 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

Currently, the identity of the woman and her baby has not been disclosed and more information about the same is awaited.

