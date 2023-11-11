Fact Check: Was Pardison Fontaine a school teacher? Concerning tweets resurface as rapper comes under fire 

American rapper Pardison Fontaine has been in the news lately, and now his old tweets are going viral and have left internet users talking about it. Other than this, people also say that the American rapper has worked as a school teacher before. The tweets circulating on the internet show that in 2011, Pardison shared a tweet in which he said,

"I hope my future wife is like 14 right now."

Old tweets of Pardison (Image via snip from Reddit/@r/Fauxmoi)

Soon after this, internet users started pointing out that when Pardison Fontaine shared this tweet, he must be 22 years old, and at that time, he wanted a minor as his wife. Another tweet of him is circulating on the internet, in which he said,

"you over 25 finding a girl with under 5 is impossible... Unless you recruiting outta middle school lol."

Old tweet of the rapper(Image via snip from Reddit/@r/Fauxmoi)

Soon after this, people started pointing out that in the past, Pardison Fontaine had a side hustle as a substitute teacher at a Hudson Valley middle school. It is worth noting that all of this began when Megan Thee Stallion released a new song this month in which she hinted about infidelity by her ex-boyfriend Pardison.

Trigger warning: This article contains NSFW images/videos. Readers' discretion is advised.

Her song's lyrics went by,

"Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d*ck sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’ / Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this sh*t I can take."

Soon after this, internet users reacted by questioning how a man can cheat on Megan Thee Stallion.

Pardison Fontaine was a substitute school teacher in the past at Hudson Valley Middle school

As the claim about Pardison Fontaine being a school teacher is doing rounds on the internet, it is worth noting that the claim is true. The rapper worked as a substitute teacher in the past. However, as the students discovered he was a rapper, this information went to the administration, and then he was asked to leave the position.

For those unaware, Pardison's original name is Jordan Thorpe. He was born on December 29, 1989. He is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer from Newburgh, New York. Fontaine gained recognition for his distinctive style and sharp lyricism. He first garnered attention for his collaborations with Cardi B, co-writing her breakthrough single, Bodak Yellow, which became a chart-topping hit.

Pardison Fontaine has also released his own music, showcasing his talents as a solo artist. His tracks often blend rap, hip-hop, and R&B elements, contributing to his dynamic and versatile sound.

Currently, the rapper is receiving massive backlash online as Megan Thee Stallion, a three-time Grammy winner, unveiled her exclusive single for 2023, titled Cobra, earlier this month.

Within the song's narrative, she recounts the challenging period of her life. In the song, she reveals an unfortunate incident where she discovered him cheating with another woman—adding a poignant layer by specifying that this betrayal occurred in her own bed. The timing of this revelation aligns with the tumultuous period surrounding the Tory Lanez trial, suggesting that this personal ordeal unfolded amid the legal proceedings.