Fall Out Boy Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Fall Out Boy has confirmed their first solo headlining tour since 2018. Named after their upcoming studio album, So Much (For) Stardust, the So Much For (Tour) Dust will include 29 dates across North America.
Fans can access the public on-sale kick-off on Friday, February 3, at 10 am local time on Ticketmaster. Fans can also check out more information on the presale, which will start on February 2 at 10 am local time, on the official Fall Out Boy website.
Fall Out Boy's So Much For (Tour) Dust will begin on June 21
The So Much For (Tour) Dust will start with a show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on June 21. The band will go on treks in Dallas, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, Virginia Beach, Atlanta, and Toronto, among others. The tour will conclude on August 6 at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in New Jersey.
Here are the Fall Out Boy So Much For (Tour) Dust dates and venues.
- June 21, Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
- June 23, Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 24, Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
- June 27, The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- June 28, Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
- June 30, Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- July 1, Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 2, Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium
- July 5, Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
- July 7, Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
- July 9, Englewood, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- July 11, Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
- July 13, Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater
- July 15, Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
- July 16, Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
- July 18, Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
- July 19, Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
- July 21, Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
- July 22, Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- July 24, West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- July 25, Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 26, Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheater
- July 29, Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 30, Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
- August 1, Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
- August 2, Boston, MA Fenway Park
- August 4, Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
- August 5, Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- August 6, Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Fall Out Boy first teased trek dates supporting the album’s release on March 24 with cryptic messages plastered on venue marquees in Chicago, Metro, and Wrigley Field. The message said:
“They Will Come”
Guitarist Joe Trohman is yet to be confirmed to join the band on tour.
The band will be supported by Bring Me the Horizon on many dates. The band will also be supported by the Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and Carr for some shows on the tour.
Fall Out Boy’s new album will be out on March 24 through Fueled By Ramen/DCD2.
The rock band has been acclaimed by critics and fans for their amazing live performances on 2013’s Save Rock and Roll Tour. Ticket buyers have called it a rock and roll experience that they won’t soon forget.