Fall Out Boy Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Fall Out Boy has confirmed their first solo headlining tour since 2018. Named after their upcoming studio album, So Much (For) Stardust, the So Much For (Tour) Dust will include 29 dates across North America.

Fans can access the public on-sale kick-off on Friday, February 3, at 10 am local time on Ticketmaster. Fans can also check out more information on the presale, which will start on February 2 at 10 am local time, on the official Fall Out Boy website.

Fall Out Boy's So Much For (Tour) Dust will begin on June 21

The So Much For (Tour) Dust will start with a show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on June 21. The band will go on treks in Dallas, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, Virginia Beach, Atlanta, and Toronto, among others. The tour will conclude on August 6 at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in New Jersey.

Here are the Fall Out Boy So Much For (Tour) Dust dates and venues.

June 21, Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

June 23, Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24, Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

June 27, The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 28, Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30, Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 1, Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 2, Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

July 5, Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 7, Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

July 9, Englewood, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 11, Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

July 13, Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

July 15, Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 16, Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 18, Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

July 19, Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 21, Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 22, Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24, West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 25, Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26, Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheater

July 29, Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 30, Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 1, Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

August 2, Boston, MA Fenway Park

August 4, Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 5, Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6, Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fall Out Boy first teased trek dates supporting the album’s release on March 24 with cryptic messages plastered on venue marquees in Chicago, Metro, and Wrigley Field. The message said:

“They Will Come”

Guitarist Joe Trohman is yet to be confirmed to join the band on tour.

The band will be supported by Bring Me the Horizon on many dates. The band will also be supported by the Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and Carr for some shows on the tour.

Fall Out Boy’s new album will be out on March 24 through Fueled By Ramen/DCD2.

The rock band has been acclaimed by critics and fans for their amazing live performances on 2013’s Save Rock and Roll Tour. Ticket buyers have called it a rock and roll experience that they won’t soon forget.

