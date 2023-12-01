Fans amazed by the striking difference in each of the BTS members’ houses

The seven members of BTS Namjoon, Jimin, Jin, Yoongi aka Suga, J-Hope, Taehyung aka V, and Jungkook form a cohesive unit that has become a global phenomenon. However, fans have observed their distinct tastes in terms of their house interiors despite having lived together for over a decade.

When they're apart, they use their different choices in house décor to highlight their unique personalities. Every member's house reflects their style and tastes, ranging from bright and diverse to sleek and sophisticated.

For the unversed, group members—Jimin, V, Jungkook, RM, Jin, SUGA, and J-hope—released a video of their meal together titled BTS Festa Dinner Party on June 14, 2022. The group talked about their work and future goals over supper and announced their temporary hiatus. It was during that dinner when the members first revealed information about one another's apartments.

Every year, the band commemorates the anniversary of their debut with BTS Festa. The event culminates with a video of the participants eating dinner together after a week of material releases.‏ ‏

"What a surreal feeling": Fans puzzled over the distinct house decor of each BTS member despite living together for over a decade

The ARMY has been puzzled till now over the fact that each of the seven members has such distinct taste in decorating their house despite living together for more than ten years. BTS member Namjoon, also known as RM, has an eclectic collection of modern artwork and wooden floors in his home that makes it look like an art museum. The design, which is done in tones of beige, white, and gray, perfectly combines a rustic and modern feel.

Jung Hoseok, often known as J-Hope, the group's lead dancer and sub-rapper, was not reluctant to have a unique taste in home decor. He has carved out a niche for himself as an unstoppable force in the music and fashion industry sectors. Among his bandmates, the Arson rapper has the most celebrity-like home in shades of beige, white, ivory, and gold.

As shown by his Instagram photo, which also highlights his house's expansive windows and Georgian doors, J-Hope's house exudes elegance and finesse.

In contrast, Taehyung, who is widely known by his stage name V, is well known for his quirkiness, which is evident in his home as well. Viewers have seen from the videos and pictures he posts on Instagram that his home exudes flamboyance and is brimming with opulent sculptures and artwork. The mix of gold, white, and black in the house's design gives it an appearance of luxury. ‏

On September 1, 2023, Jimin—who has always maintained the utmost discretion regarding his personal life and residence—offered a quick tour of his home on Weverse LIVE. Although the BTS member's abrupt out-of-character behavior surprised fans, they were also relieved to receive a glimpse into his personal life.

In addition, the video snippets from BTS's upcoming documentary teasers featured a glimpse of his darkly illuminated home area. Fans only know that the singer has a video gaming room complete with a desk and chair, a separate room for his dad, and a dedicated area where he works out with a punching bag, treadmill, and other exercise equipment.

Another BTS member, Suga, hasn't disclosed a single square inch of his home, and the only information that is publicly available about it is that it's in the affluent UN village neighborhood of Hannam-dong in Yongsan-gu. Numerous politicians and South Korean celebrities, including BLACKPINK Jennie and BIG BANG G-Dragon, live in the same neighborhood.

Concurrently, Jungkook's residence resembles a "bachelor's pad" due to its simple design and tan-brown living room sofa set. Additionally, he is the only BTS member to have fully provided his fans with the most footage of his home via Weverse LIVE. In addition, Jungkook's home has an upbeat vibe courtesy of a Hello Kitty plush on the couch, white walls, and two biker helmets.

Member Jin, meanwhile, has also kept his residence a secret. According to Namjoon, who made this statement during the BTS Festa Dinner on June 14, 2022, the only information known about his residence is that it is mostly decorated in white.

Fans have expressed their astonishment regarding the members' distinct taste in their houses and wrote, "what a surreal feeling" and "Have we even seen Jin's apartment?"

Meanwhile, Namjoon and Taehyung are reported to enlist on December 11 followed by Jimin and Jungkook's enlistment on December 12, 2023, according to Dispatch and Star News. Further information was reported by Korean media outlets that Taehyung might have applied for the Special Duty Team (SDT) while Jimin and Jungkook will be deployed in the 5th Infantry Unit, in which Jin is stationed.

In addition, Disney Plus, a well-known OTT service, will premiere the highly anticipated BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star documentary series on December 20, 2023. The eight parts of the documentary will follow BTS's journey while highlighting the obstacles they have encountered and their journey to success.