Fans criticize the upcoming Jon Encore x Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack sneakers: “Went from skateboarding to tennis” 

Nike is bringing back the iconic Nike Mac Attack sneakers, originally launched in 1984 for tennis legend Jon McEnroe. The sneakers are being reintroduced in a new campaign featuring rapper Travis Scott and McEnroe himself. Nike has released a short video and a collection of photographs to announce the return of the Mac Attack. The video features Travis Scott and McEnroe on the court, showcasing the sneakers' design and style.

The design is expected to remain true to the original, with a white leather upper, green accents, and a red Nike swoosh. The Nike Mac Attack is a classic Nike silhouette that has been out of production for years, making its return highly anticipated by sneakerheads and fans of the brand. However, fans are criticizing the fact that Travis Scott has moved from a skateboarding and basketball collab with Nike to tennis sneakers. Judging by the comments under the Instagram post by @sneakernews, sneakerheads were critical of the collab and Travis Scott's involvement.

Netizens are criticizing the upcoming Jon Encore x Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack sneakers as they just want the OG version

It was reported in March that John McEnroe's Nike Mac Attack is one of the vintage styles Nike is bringing back this season. Its original "Light Smoke Grey" colorway first appeared in many joint teasers. Social Status has created four tear-away looks on the Nike Mac Attack, according to PJ Tucker, who first announced this on social media. Later, during the Miami Grand Prix, Travis Scott had a performance wearing a pair of The OGs with a reverse Swoosh that may have been a preview pair for La Flame or just a friends and family pair.

Nike recently released a short video promo with John McEnroe and Travis Scott in which they announce that the revival of the style is "coming soon." Beginning with Scott standing next to McEnroe holding his Utopia briefcase, both can be seen sporting the aforementioned OG Nike Mac Attacks. Scott is then shown practicing a backhand swing while sporting Cactus Jack x Nike shorts with a Utopia motif.

However, fan reactions on social media platforms appear to be negative, and netizens are mainly criticizing Travis Scott for working on a tennis sneaker model rather than a basketball model. Until now, collabs between Nike and Travis Scott on basketball sneaker models, like Air Jordans, have been highly anticipated by sneakerheads, so many expected the duo to only focus on Jordan sneakers.

As per the @sneakernews Instagram post comments, fans only want the OG version of the Nike Mac Attack sneakers and not the version that is a result of the Jon Encore, Travis Scott, and Nike collab. Sneakerheads are also criticizing Jon Encore and the giant sneaker brand. Here are some notable fan reactions from the @sneakernews Instagram post:

The Jon Encore x Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack sneakers will drop on June 23 with a price tag of $120. Sneakerheads who are copping the drop can get a pair on the day via the Nike SNKRS app.

