Fans are disappointed with the new Stone Island x New Balance FuelCell C_1 sneaker: "Expect more from Stone Island"

The Stone Island x New Balance FuelCell C_1 sneakers were released on July 28, and judging by the reactions of sneakerheads, it seems like the shoe hasn't been a hit in the market. The new FuelCell C_1 sneakers are currently available for purchase on the official website of both brands for $249.99. It is a pack and includes two colorways of the new sneaker model.

Since the beginning of its collaboration with New Balance, the fashion label has worked closely with the Tokyo Design Studio, Stone Island, a sub-label renowned for some of the sneaker brand's most avant-garde models to date.

The intention with the new sneakers was to create something revolutionary and extraordinary that fans have never seen before. Despite this, the launch seems to have disappointed fans.

Fans are disappointed with the new Stone Island x New Balance FuelCell C_1 sneaker (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fans are not satisfied with the new Stone Island x New Balance FuelCell C_1 sneaker

New Balance FuelCell C_1 is a completely new model inspired by various previous FuelCell sneakers from NB. While introducing the new pair, the sneaker brand said the following:

"This revolutionary silhouette embodies the dedication to innovation and craft at the core of both brands. Stone Island’s legacy of textile innovations is reflected in the shoe’s upper construction, which combines synthetic materials and cotton into a single knit, for a versatile, forward-thinking expression of the knit uppers favored in contemporary running shoe design."

When it comes to New Balance, sneakerheads always expect something innovative, and yet within their comfort zone. The expectation from both brands was similar this time round as well. However, after observing fans' comments from various social media platforms, it seems like this expectation has not been met.

Many are saying that the pairs are horrible and one of the worst models from the New Balance collaboration, while some believe that the brands have taken ideas from Nike rather than working on something new and refreshing.

Here are some of the comments from @sneakernews' Instagram post about the launch:

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Those interested in buying the new sneakers can now get the pairs online via New Balance and Stone Island's official websites.