Fans excited as Louis Vuitton names BamBam as the newest House Ambassador: “What a great accomplishment!”

BamBam has been announced as the new house ambassador of Louis Vuitton. The fashion label unveiled the news through social media on February 1, which left the fans quite overwhelmed.

BamBam is a notable K-pop idol who established himself as a prominent rapper in the Korean music industry. With more than 17 million followers on Instagram, BamBam has garnered an assortment of appreciation from his fans.

The news made his fans so overwhelmed that they expressed their appreciation and love through comments. On Instagram, Louis Vuitton posted some pictures of the K-pop idol, announcing the news of being house ambassador of the house.

On one of these posts, one fan @aampasim commented:

What a great accomplishment

The K-pop idol BamBam became the house ambassador of Louis Vuitton

The Thai artist is not only a big star in the vocal industry but also his fashion preferences enthralled his fans. Through his Instagram pictures and concert ensemble, one can identify him as a true fashionista.

During the dance practice session, the artist embraced the tank top, exuding the casual and comfortable fashion. Some of his other pictures show his affection for oversized hoodies while he looked elegant in classic shirts.

In 2023, BamBam attended the Spring-Summer show of Louis Vuitton, wearing an oversized asymmetric blazer with loose-fit pants, blending classic fashion with punk aesthetics. Also, his fashion experiments were quite visible when he attended the Diesel and Won Soju show in Seoul wearing a muted tonal puffer jacket and pants.

In Paris Menswear Fashion Week, the fashion icon attended the show in Pharrell's camouflage-designed suit and black trousers. The fans, however, feel thrilled with the news of being home ambassador of the fashion label. While most of the fans tweeted that BamBam is so handsome, some ended up congratulating him.

Here are some of the reactions:

Fans praised his captivating charm in comments posted on Instagram. As some admirers commented on how well he looked in an LV suit, others praised his sense of style and said he looked sophisticated and cool.

fans expressed joy at the announcement of the new home ambassador of Louis Vuitton ( Image via @LV/ Instagram)

Evaluating all these fans' reactions, it seemed that the fans were quite happy with the new house ambassador of Louis Vuitton.