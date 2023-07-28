Fans excited for the release of Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Philly” sneakers: "Keep all the kobes coming"

At the beginning of this month, Nike announced to bring back Nike Kobe sneakers for the summer season and as a part of that Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Philly” will see release during summer 2024. The relaunch is part of Nike's plans for the rest of the year and not only in 2023 but also in 2024 included.

Initially, when Nike announced the news regarding relaunching Kobe sneakers, the sneaker label was not very clear about if it will introduce new models or bring back the iconic sneaker models of Hall of Famer. However, it is now quite clear that the Swoosh label will bring back the iconic Kobe sneakers from a decade back along with many other new plans.

Nike is revealing the information regarding upcoming releases gradually and the news of re-introducing Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Philly” sneakers has also been shared recently. The good news is that Kobe fans and sneakerheads are very excited about the comeback.

Fan excitement for Kobe 4 Protro (Image via @zsneakerheadz/Instagram)

Fans are eagerly waiting for the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Philly” sneakers to come in 2024

A handful of the five-time NBA champion, Kobe's famous sneakers will return to the forefront of Nike's basketball section, including the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Philly" edition, which will arrive in 2024. This pair debuted in 2009 and will be reintroduced with all of the original design and characteristics.

The upper part of the sneaker is dominated by "Varsity Royal" tones, with pops of "University Red" highlighting the laces, and collar lining, and finishing off with the clean white Nike Swooshes. Furthermore, colorless accents define the back of the sole unit equipped with a Zoom cushion. Bright 3M stars retain the same design as its original version at the collar in a lighter blue tint, while Bryant's birthdate "8-23-78" is engraved along the insoles.

With no change in the design, Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Philly” sneakers have the same old vibe. And because of that fans are overly excited about the Kobe 4 Protro comeback. In 2009, the Kobe Philly sneaker received overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans and became an instant hit among sneakerheads. Even now, the demand for the shoe remains high, as evidenced by the ongoing hype surrounding it in the present time.

As per the fan's comment on the Instagram post by @zsneakerheadz, they are all ready for 2024 because it's all about Kobe sneakers coming back with amazing sneaker models. And it is not only for Nike Kobe 4 but also for Kobe 6 and 8 sneaker models. The following comments from @zsneakerheadz will show the excitement of the fans.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Kobe sneakers have a different meaning for the sneakerheads which combines respect and love. Even after all these years, people are maintaining the Kobe legacy by supporting his Nike sneakers line.