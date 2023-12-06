Fans give mixed reactions to Billie Eilish’s look for 2023 Academy Museum Gala 2023: “Not classy or cool”

Several A-list celebrities, including Billie Eilish, graced the Academy Museum Gala on December 3, 2023. The highly anticipated event had celebrities and style influencers Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Hailey Beiber, and Kaia Gerber, among others. They were all spinning and posing for the flashing lights, dressed in striking ensembles such as floor-length red and black gowns, sheer black dresses, and rosette gowns.

Billie Eilish took her turn on the red carpet in a Jean Paul Gaultier pinstripe skirt suit.

Her outfit was posted on the Vogue magazine’s Instagram page on December 3, 2023, and this elicited a slew of mixed reactions with one netizen saying that her outfit wasn’t classy or cool.

Netizens express displeasure towards Billie Eilish's outfit for the Academy Museum Gala 2023 (Image via Instagram/voguemagazine)

Mixed reactions trail Billie Eilish's outfit for the Academy Museum Gala 2023

The Academy Museum Gala 2023 was held in Los Angeles on a cool evening with the industry’s finest in attendance. The co-chairs for the event were Halle Berry, Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy, and Dr. Etic Estailian.

Four Hollywood icons— Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Micheal B Jordan, and Sofia Coppola were honored at the event. Streep was given the Icon Award, reserved for artists whose careers have had a notable impact worldwide.

Jordan took home the Vantage Award for a rising artist or scholar helping to contextualize narratives around film. Winfrey went home with the Pillar Award for support for the Academy Museum. Coppola received the Visionary Award for her innovations in the art of cinema.

Billie Eilish's outfit, which comprised of a Jean Paul Gaultier pinstripe oversized skirt and blazers with a silky brown scarf, was the subject of criticism as netizens expressed disapproval on Instagram. Some called her "hobo", while others labeled the look as "gauche."

Netizens express disapproval of Eilish’s outfit (Image via Instagram/voguemagazine)

Amidst the negative reactions to the American singer's outfit, others took to Instagram to express their love for her style and fashion sense. Some found her look "classy" as well.

Here's how people have been praising the look:

Fans express love towards Eilish’s outfit for the Academy Museum Gala (Image via Instagram/voguemagazine)

Billie Eilish has amassed a massive following due to her unique and soulful style of music and also for her eccentric and bold fashion sense. While some might find her style odd, the singer has shown that she will always stay true to her originality.