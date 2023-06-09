Canadian rapper Drake and Nike will soon release a new addition to the Nocta connection, Glide sneakers. The NOCTA Glide takes inspiration from the iconic Zoom Flight 95 by adding a fourth pod to the profile and reorganizing the top to make use of stronger linework. With this "Black/White" pair, the two colors alternate, with the highest piece made of black mesh and the lower half of two-tone weave. An ice transparent outsole completes the aesthetic and draws even more from the pair's basketball-inspired design.

Even though it was already mentioned that the shoe takes inspiration from Jason Kidd’s Zoom Flight 95 tooling, fans are criticizing the upcoming NOCTA Glide sneakers. Fans are saying it would have been better to just release Air Zoom Flight rather than releasing it with a Swoosh. The official release date for the Drake x Nike Nocta Glide sneakers is not confirmed yet, but it will drop in June with a $160 price tag.

Fans criticizing Drake x Nike Nocta Glide sneakers (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Netizens criticize Drake x Nike Nocta Glide sneakers for looking like Jason Kidd's Air Zoom Flight

With his NOCTA line, Drake has carved out a niche for himself in the Swoosh's ever-expanding cosmos. Drake-centric collections have been successfully presented through the initiative, along with fresh designs like the Hot Step Air Terra that combined contemporary and vintage design elements. The NOCTA Glide is prepared to grab the reins as the division's top design in response to the Hot Step's popularity.

In 2022, Drake was seen wearing the sneaker on the court while also flashing red and "Triple White" versions. More of the sneaker's features have been revealed. Sneakerhead @theshoegame has revealed the first look of the pair. There's no doubt about the midsole's eye-catching attractiveness, but the additional eyelets with the Swoosh label's branding and the transparent outsole give this all-time-great basketball shoe style some new touches.

The anticipation about the release of the shoe was quite high. However, people are not quite satisfied after seeing the official image of the shoe. It is quite clear that the inspiration behind the deign of the shoe has been taken from Jason Kidd's Air Zoom Flight. Sneakerheads are asking what is the point of releasing the same shoe with just a Swoosh on it.

As per the fans' comments from the Instagram post by @sneakernews, they are saying that the sneaker label should stop collaborating with Drake as they all suck. Here are some of the comments from the Instagram post.

Netizens criticizing Nike Nocta Glide sneakers (Image via Instagram)

Netizens criticizing Nike Nocta Glide sneakers (Image via Instagram)

Netizens criticizing Nike Nocta Glide (Image via Instagram)

Netizens criticizing Nike Nocta Glide (Image via Instagram)

Basket 🅿️oint @livebasketpoint Best look at Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Glide inspired by the Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 Best look at Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Glide inspired by the Nike Air Zoom Flight 95‼️👀 https://t.co/hNNlD5j79e

In the coming weeks, the sneaker pair will drop, and it can be expected that it will see a successful release in the market.

Poll : 0 votes