Fans speculate about Rod Wave and Morgan Wallen's collaboration as former releases Nostalgia

On September 15, 2023, Rod Wave released his much-awaited album Nostalgia with 18 tracks. Soon after this, several internet users were curious about the track Rod Wave supposedly made in collaboration with Morgan Wallen as they could not find the song on the Nostalgia album, leaving many disappointed.

Two months ago, internet users came across the sample of the rumored Rod Wave x Morgan Wallen song Chasin You in June. The track was shared by an unofficial fan YouTube channel going by the name 'rodwave,' which led many social media users to expect this song to be released in Rod Wave's upcoming album. Considering it is not on the album, some speculate that the track could be on the Nostalgia's deluxe version.

Did Rod Wave collaborate with Morgan Wallen for his Nostalgia album? Social media users ask about the rumored song

The album does not mention the collaboration with Morgan Wallen, and it is unclear whether it will be released shortly. It is worth noting that a fan shared the rumored song the fans were waiting for, and there was no official confirmation.

The rumored sample track doing rounds on the internet was published on YouTube in June 2023. The sample song has garnered 244K views while writing this article.

As internet users came across the album, they were left disappointed as they were expecting that there would be a song with Morgan Wallen in it. Several social media users reacted in disappointment and speculation.

Everything to know about Rod Wave's Nostalgia tour and the tracks on the album

During the upcoming Nostalgia tour in October 2023, several singers and rappers, including Ari Lennox, G Herbo, and Toosi, among others, will join Rod Wave.

The tickets for the tour are available on Ticketmaster through Rod Wave's official website.

The tour dates and venues for the concerts are as follows:

Oct. 19 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE

Oct. 20 at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN

Oct. 21 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

Oct. 23 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO

Oct. 24 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 26 at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, KY

Oct. 27 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

Oct. 29 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

Oct. 30 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

Nov. 2 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON, CA

Nov. 4 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD

Nov. 7 at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY

Nov. 8 at the TD Garden in Boston, MA

Nov. 9 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

Nov. 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Nov. 12 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Nov. 14 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC

Nov. 15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

Nov. 16 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

Nov. 18 at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL

Nov. 19 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

Nov. 22 at the United Center in Chicago, IL

Nov. 24 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK

Nov. 29 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA

Nov. 30 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA

Dec. 4 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA

Dec. 5 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ

Dec. 7 at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX

Dec. 9 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX

Dec. 10 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX

Dec. 12 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA

Dec. 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

Dec. 15 at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL

Dec. 17 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL

Dec. 18 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL

The tracks featured on the Nostalgia album are:

Nostalgia Long Journey Crazy HG4 Come See Me Call Your Friends Love For A Thug Checkmate Fight The Feeling Turks & Caicos feat. 21 Savage Boyz Don’t Cry Rap Beef Great Gatsby Keep It G Love Story/Interlude Pass You By Back Lit 2018

Rod Wave is a famous rapper and singer. He is 25 years old and hails from Florida, US. He garnered massive fame when he released his third studio album, Soul Fly, in March 2021. This album became a chart-topper and received a platinum certification.