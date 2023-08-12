Fans swoon over Beyonce’s custom-made Gaurav Gupta outfit: “This outfit is PHENOMENAL”

Beyoncé's latest performance for her Renaissance world tour featured a custom-made crystal bodysuit by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. The outfit was designed to be true to the iconic Renaissance theme of the tour and was inspired by the new logo of Gaurav Gupta Couture. The Infinity Crystal Bodysuit was embellished with crystals and featured a unique design highlighting Beyoncé's body.

Beyoncé's tour has been replete with custom looks, but this Infinity Crystal Bodysuit has been particularly well-received by fans and the internet alike. The whole fandom is awestruck by the outfit, saying that the dress is the best-ever Renaissance tour outfit worn by the Halo singer.

Fans love Beyoncé's custom-made outfit (Image via Instagram/@beyonce)

"Love everything about this look": Fans can't get over Beyonce’s custom-made Gaurav Gupta outfit

There’s a reason Beyoncé’s been a fashion icon, and it’s never been more evident than on her Renaissance World Tour. The singer’s three-hour set is full of jaw-dropping performances of incredible scale and grandeur, and it’s reflected in her wardrobe, which features a never-ending flow of vintage Mugler necklaces and a bevy of Jean Paul Gaultier. Her most recent look? A custom bodysuit from Gaurav Gupta that was impossible to miss.

The designer’s custom bodysuit, tailor-made for the singer, featured a solid asymmetrical silhouette around the shoulders and was adorned with his signature galaxy sequins. Consistent with the galactic motif, Beyoncé completed the ensemble with a slim silver hat and white-framed sunglasses with pink-tinted lenses.

"Beyonce is an absolute epitome of hope, infinity, and freedom. Her presence, aura and magnanimity spreads freedom and power in the world. We custom made the Infinity Crystal Bodysuit for her inspired by the new logo of Gaurav Gupta Couture – keeping it true to her iconic Renaissance World Tour!" Gaurav Gupta stated.

The Infinity Crystal Bodysuit has won the hearts of the Cuff It singer fans. Indian fans are also proud of the designer since a singer such as Beyoncé wore a custom-made outfit by an Indian designer. Both Beyoncé and Gupta have shared some special moments from the event on Instagram, and the fandom has overflowed the comment section with love and appreciation.

People are saying that the designer of the Infinity Crystal Bodysuit deserves a Grammy. In addition to all the praises for the outfit, fans are also thanking god for Beyoncé. Her style, work, dedication, everything about her has swayed fans. Many are saying that their Church girl is back with the best performance ever, accompanied by the best Renaissance look of all time.

Here are some of the comments from the Instagram posts by Beyoncé and the Indian designer:

Fans and the Designer are swooning over Beyonce's look (Image via Instagram/@beyonce/@gauravguptaofficial)

A detailed look at Beyoncé wearing the Infinity Crystal Bodysuit is available all over the internet and on the official website of Gaurav Gupta Studio.