“Fast & Furious and Bi-curious”: Katt Williams gets lauded online after firing back at Ludacris with his own diss track 

During his guest appearance on the podcast Collect Call with Suge Knight, Katt Williams' diss track on Ludacris was lauded online. In the podcast, the comedian also addressed his earlier appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, which went viral for him bashing Steve Harvey and other comedians.

In the now-recent podcast, Katt played an unreleased diss track aimed at Ludacris,

"I'm coming for your number one spot/One of us a killer and the other one is not/ One of us the realest and the other one a fraud."

"In real life, I'm Fast and Furious/ In real life, you bi-curious. You heard the interview on Club Shay Shay, I gave 'em all a payday/ I'm still going fu**ing viral so who care what the haters say."

The diss track went viral and was reposted by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram where his "bi-curious" line was lauded online as many netizens found the track hilarious.

During his January 3 appearance on Club Shay Shay, Katt Wiliams claimed that Ludacris landed the role in the Fast and Furious franchise because he was associated with the Illuminati. He also revealed that he had received a similar invitation from the infamous organization at the time.

"Katt def know something that Luda don't want out" say netizens about Katt Williams

After his diss track and his comments on Ludacris went viral, netizens took to Hollywood Online's Instagram post about the track to express their opinions on the exchange.

While some find the lyrics of the diss track hilarious and lauded Katt Williams for dissing a rapper with a rap, others believe that Katt's career would be up for ruin with him constantly bashing other artists. Some others also reacted to the "Illuminati" comment and said that the comedian knows something that the rapper wishes to stay hidden.

After Katt's supposed diss at Luda on Club Shay Shay, the rapper also released his own diss track about the singer earlier this month reacting to the "Illuminati" comment.

