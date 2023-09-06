"Finally a glimpse of him": Fans ecstatic as Lee Min-ho was spotted at Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Night

On September 4, 2023, Hallyu star Lee Min-ho made his appearance at the Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Night event, sending fans into a frenzy as they were eager to get a proper glimpse of The Legend of the Blue Sea actor.

Frieze Seoul 2023 features 120 prominent galleries globally, with a central focus on Asia-based exhibitors, especially those in Korea. Additionally, it showcases two unique segments--"Focus Asia" for solo displays by emerging Asian galleries and "Frieze Masters" for art spanning from antiquity to the 20th century.

At the event, the Pachinko actor seemed to be quite the social butterfly, as he was spotted in social media updates with many well-known celebrities, including G-Dragon and others. When fans saw him hanging out with Tomorrow actor Lee Soo-hyuk, they were over the moon and took to social media to express their excitement.

Fans can't get enough of Lee Min-ho as he makes an appearance for the Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Night event

According to fans, it's been almost a month since they last caught a glimpse of Lee Min-ho in public, and watching him spend time with several other celebrities at the Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Night delighted them. Netizens also stated that the actor should be able to wear what he likes, and nobody should impose their directions on him regarding what he should or should not do.

The idol was seen hanging out with actor Lee Soo-hyuk as well. Fans have since been assuming that they are close since they were previously spotted together at the Fendi event as well. In other photos released by celebrities, the Legend of the Blue Sea actor appeared jovial and seemed to be enjoying his time at the event.

The Heirs actor was spotted with several celebrities, including G-Dragon, Lee Soo-hyuk, CL, Lee Harin, Mini Han, and others. Check out how fans are reacting to Lee Min-ho's presence at the Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Night event:

Needless to say, fans were elated to catch a glimpse of The Legend of the Blue Sea actor after a long time. They want him to continue making public appearances in the future so that they will miss him less and can also check on his health.

Meanwhile, the festival boasted the attendance of famous K-Pop sensations, including BTS' Kim Tae-hyung, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NewJeans' Hanni, and others. Watching these well-known celebrities at the event has surely created a buzz on social media.

More about actor Lee Min-ho

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho boasts a multifaceted career in acting, singing, and modeling, and is currently represented by MYM Entertainment. His journey in the entertainment industry commenced during his second year of high school and developed further during his senior year when he joined Starhaus Entertainment. Following diligent training, Lee secured minor roles in various television dramas.

Nevertheless, his breakthrough to international stardom came with his portrayal of Gu Jun-pyo in the renowned series Boys Over Flowers, an achievement that also bestowed upon him the Best New Actor accolade at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

The actor's illustrious career has since seen him assume leading roles in notable television series such as Personal Taste, City Hunter, Faith, The Heirs, and The Legend of the Blue Sea. In 2020, he headlined Studio Dragon's production, The King: Eternal Monarch. Lee Min-ho last appeared in Pachinko.

Lee Min-ho is set to make his comeback with the upcoming drama Ask the Stars. Meanwhile, Nana is reportedly in talks to join Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop in leading the upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.