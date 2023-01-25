First episode of Sometimes to feature Yoon So-hee and Kim Jae-young

STUDIO X+U’s upcoming audio K-drama Sometimes, is set to feature stars Yoon So-hee and Kim Jae-young in its first episode. On January 25, the show dropped its latest poster heralding the first episode of the show titled For Sale Because I Broke Up.

The upcoming show is a romantic drama dealing with the trope of betrayal and new love. It will be helmed by the actress of Witch’s Love, Yoon So-hee, who will bring the female protagonist, Lee Joo-ah, to the screen. Starring opposite her is Love in Contract star, Kim Jae-young, who will portray Lee Joon-Pyo.

The K-drama kicks off with Lee Joo-ah trying to purchase a limited edition couple bracelet set on an online shopping site for thrifted goods. The seller from whom she purchases this is Lee Joon-pyo.

However, things go awry when Lee Joo-ah goes to collect the bracelet from Lee Joon-pyo but encounters her boyfriend cheating on her.

Witnessing this unexpected and heartbreaking encounter is Lee Joon-pyo, who strongly resonates and empathizes with Lee Joo-oh, as he once had a similarly heartwrenching experience.

More about the plot of Sometimes and its upcoming story

STUDIO X+U's Sometimes is going to be an audio drama series that is packed with romantic narratives bound to touch the hearts of even the most disbelieving viewers.

The show will revolve around the experiences shared by people who are in romantic relationships and will demonstrate all the excitement and uplifting feelings that come along with the blooming of such relations. The stories promise to be realistic such that most viewers can resonate and such experiences might happen to anybody.

The drama will include younger actors rather than seasoned voice actors and will leverage mediums such as voice mail and phone conversations to truly allow listeners to immerse themselves in the narrative.

In the recently published posters, both the leads of the first episode can be seen beaming. The buyer, Lee Joo-ah, wears a soft smile on her face as she talks over the call. Presumably, on the other side is Lee Joon-pyo, who also radiates happiness as he talks over the call.

A transaction occurs between the two as "something" blossoms between them. The words "I'm on my way to you now" are written on the poster as an indication of not only the transaction being discussed over call, but also a sign for the awaiting romance which is yet to bloom between the two protagonists.

The poster for Sometimes- For Sale Because I Broke up is tinted in warm tones that exude a calming and charming atmosphere. Viewers can certainly anticipate a narrative filled with compassion and affection.

Sometimes will premiere with For Sale Because I Broke Up on January 30 on U+ Mobile Tv and other platforms.

