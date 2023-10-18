“Flex the 13 years": Fans react as BTS’ SUGA hilariously jokes about RM and him growing up listening to the same era music

BTS’ SUGA and RM share an incredible bond and friendship spanning almost a decade and a half. On October 17, BTS' SUGA hosted Kim Jong-wan, the lead vocalist, keyboardist, and guitarist of the Korean alternative rock band NELL, for episode 19 of his online drinking talk show Suchwita.

BTS’ SUGA and Kim Jong-wan discussed a multitude of topics, including their respective careers, being band members, Jungkook's incredible vocals, and, of course, the one BTS member who is the common thread of connection between them: RM.

The Daechwita singer confessed they are both rappers and have grown up listening to musicians from the same era. They often end up approaching the same artists for collaborations, leading to hilarious clashes between them.

@myyouwithjk wrote, "Because Namjoon and I grew up listening to the same era of music, we always overlap when we ask people to feature on our songs" My Namgi babies," accompanied by three crying emoticons.

In response to this, @JayuxDdaeng wrote, "He'll mention joon no matter what likeee yes yoongi flex the 13 years." Notably, Joon refers to RM as his real name is Kim Nam-joon, and he is affectionately referred to as Joon by friends, family, and his bandmates.

RM and SUGA's fans cheer for their decade-long friendship referenced on the latter's show Suchwita

BTS' two bona fide rappers and musical pillars, RM and SUGA, have been friends and bandmates for almost a decade and a half now, 13 years to be precise. It is particularly endearing to ARMYs that SUGA doesn't miss a chance to flex his 13-year-long bond and friendship with Bangtan's leader.

Notably, Namgi, as they are called by friends (an amalgamation of their names, Namjoon and Yoongi), are the founding members of BTS and also the first official trainees for BIG HIT MUSIC back in 2010. Hence, SUGA shared that he has been friends with RM since long before even the idea of BTS was conceived.

According to SUGA's own admission on the recent telecast of Suchwita featuring Kim Jong-wan of NELL, the rapper revealed that Bangtan's leader and him have grown up listening to rap and hip-hop music and have very similar musical tastes. This has often led to them approaching the same set of artists for their solo albums, leading to friendly clashes between them.

ARMYs have taken to X to react to Namgi's decade-long friendship and how SUGA never misses a chance to flaunt his 13-year-long friendship and companionship with the Indigo singer.

Notably, both Namgi have collaborated with NELL's frontman Kim Jong-wan at some point in their solo careers. Bangtan's leader reached out to Kim Jong-won for the stunning b-side track Everythingoes from his second mixtape, Mono, which was released back in 2018.

On the other hand, SUGA and Kim Jong-wan joined hands on the former's second mixtape, D-2, a sequel to his first mixtape, AGUST-D, for the song titled Dear My Friend.

SUGA lavished praise on Kim Jong-wan and confessed that Namjoon and he are huge fans of NELL and Korean hip-hop legends Epik High and have always harbored the dream to collaborate with them. Notably, Bangtan's two ace rappers have already collaborated with their musical idols.

RM reveals the real reason behind his new bleached hair look

On October 11, Bangtan's leader hosted a Weverse live to share recent updates about his life. From his extensive workout plans to updating fans about his current relationship status, the Still Life singer gave fans a glimpse into his life.

The Closer singer debuted his new hair color, an ash-blonde shade of color, and confessed that this wasn't the final look and that he was planning on bleaching his hair a few more times to achieve the look he desired.

The Indigo singer revealed that he is planning to showcase something special to his fans in October but clarified that it's not a new album.

Although Bangtan's leader did not dish out more details on the issue, he assured fans that more details regarding his upcoming music, album, and military enlistment will be provided in the near future.