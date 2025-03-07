The Florida authorities have launched a search for Lindsay Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, after he breached his probation terms following his Texas arrest. Law enforcement issued a warrant on March 1, 2025.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Texas arrest of Michael Lohan resulted in a Florida court finding him in violation of his probation conditions. The courts gave Michael Lohan four years of probation when he entered his guilty plea to five patient brokering offenses in Palm Beach during 2022.

The charges involved him profiting from referring patients to a rehab facility. His latest legal troubles in Texas could now lead to extradition to Florida, though authorities have not confirmed whether he will be transferred.

The recent development adds more legal problems to Michael's past violations, which also stem from his troubles with his ex-spouse Kate Major.

Michael Lohan Arrested in Texas Amid Ongoing Legal Disputes with Estranged Wife

Michael Lohan was arrested last month on a felony charge of "continuous violence against the family" in Texas. The charge followed allegations that he assaulted his estranged wife, Kate Major. A spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff's Office told Page Six that Major spotted Michael in a parking lot and called the police, reporting an earlier assault.

She claimed he had flipped her out of a chair a few days prior, and an officer noted visible bruises on her body. As a result, Michael was taken into custody without incident and held on a $30,000 bond.

Michael Lohan has denied the allegations, asserting that Major has a history of fabricating accusations against him. His attorney, F. Andino Reynal, emphasized that Major has a past involving alcohol-related offenses and domestic violence charges, citing her 2023 DUI conviction and previous domestic violence arrest.

Reynal stated that Michael had been concerned about Kate's drinking and asked her to leave his guesthouse, after which the accusations followed. Reynal further stated,

"Our understanding is that Kate's accusations are not corroborated by any credible evidence, and we expect that these charges will be dismissed once the facts come to light."

The person close to Kate Major explained to TMZ that she requested protection for their kids Landon, 12, and Logan, 10, and herself. Michael faced immediate consequences when a local judge issued a protective order that prohibited him from approaching Major within 200 feet, as stated by Page Six on March 7, 2025.

Michael Lohan and Kate Major have a long history of legal conflicts. The couple, who married in 2014 but have been estranged since 2018, have been involved in multiple domestic violence incidents over the years. In 2018, Major was arrested for allegedly throwing a glass candle at Michael, though no charges were filed. In 2019, she pled guilty to disorderly conduct after attacking a bus driver.

Michael himself was arrested in 2020 for allegedly becoming "verbally and physically" abusive towards Major. More recently, law enforcement was called to intervene in a heated argument between the two in the middle of a road in 2023. Michael has a criminal record dating back to 1990, adding to the scrutiny surrounding his latest legal troubles.

Michael Lohan shares two children with Kate Major and four with his ex-wife Dina Lohan, including actress Lindsay Lohan.

