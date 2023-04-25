It was recently brought to people's attention that the Boys Planet contestant Na Kamden's father has been active on the internet since the beginning of the Mnet survival show. However, he has been practicing non-consensual and inappropriate behavior, releasing numerous photos of the trainee without his permission.

Since Na Kamden's parents are divorced, and the trainee is living under the full custody of his mother, many understood that his father's intentions weren't the best. Upon understanding that this could negatively harm the idol in his future activities, his agency, FNC Entertainment, released an official statement explaining the situation.

FNC Entertainment plans on "responding strictly" to any issues arising due to Na Kamden's father's social media activities

With quite a large amount of Na Kamden's pictures reaching the internet through his father, many started to notice the same. However, the issue was never found to be concerning until people understood the relationship the Boys Planet contestant shared with his father.

To further clear the air, FNC Entertainment has released an official statement to help fans gain a better picture.

"Hello, this is FNC Entertainment. We would like to deliver some words regarding the agency's trainee Na Kamden, a contestant of Boys Planet. We have confirmed that Kamden's father had made inappropriate and unncesary remarks regaring the trainee and out agency using his personal SNS."

The statement continued,

"The trainee's parents are divorced, and Kamden has lived seperated from his father for a long time, with his mother having full custody over him. The agency consistently monitored the situation and earnestly requested through Kamden's family that such activities be refrained since February up until now when Boys Planet has already come to an end. However, his father has persisted with his actions despite being aware of the agency's repeated requests."

FNC Entertainment concluded the statement by explaining the conclusion they've come up with concerning Kamden's situation.

"As a result, Kamden's family has long suffered the damages caused in complete silence, and the agency has also arrived to a point when we have determined that we can no longer stay quite on the matter.

"The agency would like to clearly stress that all remarks made by the trainee's fahter via his personal SNS have no relation to Na Kamden whatsoever, and the agency plans on responding strictly to any issues arising from such activities.

They ended their statement with a small phrase of apology to the trainee's fans.

We apologize to fans who love Na Kamden for causing concerns.

Fans have been relieved following the release of an official statement that not only helps protect the idol from his father's social media activities but also helps Kamden better engage with his future activities.

With many conflicts surrounding the former Boys Planet contestant, fans remain concerned as they wish him good luck in the future. Since the idol reached the finale of the survival show and ended it by standing at rank #17, fans have been hopeful that the idol's life might flourish in other dimensions due to his remarkable performance on Boys Planet.

