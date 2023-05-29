"Following Phaedra with a power drill": RHOA fans slam Apollo Nida for claiming he was portrayed badly on the show

RHOA fans recently came across an interview of the former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Apollo Nida talking about his appearance on MTV’s Couples Retreat. During the segment, Apollo stated that he wishes he was more mindful of his image while on the Bravo show and stated that “it didn’t have to be so bad.”

During the interview, he stated that he wishes he had been more careful with his actions considering he was on national television. He added that while there will always be scenes that are bad, it was not as bad as he was portrayed. Apollo further stated that he went through many things on the show and that his wife, Sherein, was a big support.

Fans took to The Neighborhood Talk’s post of the video on Instagram to slam Apollo for stating that he wished he was more mindful of his actions and reminded him of his bad behavior while on the Bravo show, including following Phaedra around with a power dill and beating up Brandon.

One fan slammed Apollo for stating that he wishes he was mindful of his actions while on RHOA (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Fans slam Apollo for wishing he was more mindful of his image while on RHOA

In a recent interview, former RHOA cast member Apollo Nida opened up about his time on the Bravo show. He was asked whether he regrets doing Housewives as it focused a lot on the drama compared to his current show, Couples Retreat, which focuses more on healing.

The reality star stated that while he doesn’t regret being on the show, he wishes he was more careful about his actions as they negatively and falsely portrayed who he is in real life.

Fans took to the post to slam the former RHOA cast member for his behavior towards his then-wife Phaedra and other cast members. They said he did it to himself as he kept flirting with Kenya Moore and lied to his wife. They further commented that he turned Kandi against Phaedra and reminded him that he’s an ex-convict.

Fans flooded the post’s comments section with gifs of Phaedra Park, adding that they will never forgive him for beating up Brandon on the show. Many people also commented that Park gave him ample opportunities to do better and be portrayed in a good light, but he didn’t want that.

Fans added that every time they see Nida, they are reminded that he could have been running a profitable mortuary business. They compared Apollo to Porsha Williams and added that they’re both violent liars.

Fans slam Apollo Nida (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Fans slam former RHOA cast member for his bad behavior (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Fans of the show further pointed out that he did all that knowing he was on camera and wondered what else he was capable of behind closed doors. They added that he acted like a fool and should be embarrassed by his actions. Many also slammed him by saying that people will do anything not to take accountability.

RHOA is currently on air with season 15 and returns to screens every week with a brand new episode on Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes