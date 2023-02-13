“For the baby’s sake”: Missing boater Tyler Doyle’s pregnant wife begs GoFundMe to stop donations amid ongoing rumors

Amidst the ongoing search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, his wife has expressed her wish to 'stop' all donations to the family's GoFundMe page. Doyle vanished on January 26 following a boating accident off the coast of North Myrtle Beach.

Lakelyn Doyle, Tyler's pregnant wife, allegedly no longer wants to receive donations amid rumors surrounding her 23-year-old husband's disappearance. The message was conveyed by a family friend, Hannah Faulk, who wrote:

"Due to the rumors and everything going around, his wife, Lakelyn, wants me to stop all donations to this go fund me. She rather go without, then to deal with drama and rumors while she’s actively searching for her missing husband. The search for Tyler is still on going. Thanks again for all the donations, but as a women 30 weeks pregnant she can’t handle everyone’s opinion and stress on her body for the baby’s sake."

These 'rumors' were also addressed by Tyler Doyle's brother, Reed Doyle, who made a lengthy post on Facebook and said:

"To everyone who’s out there spreading rumors about my brother, do you think I’d be out there eveyday searching for him, missing work, getting no sleep, and waking up every 30 minutes at night because I can’t talk to him or even tell him that I love him?, me and my family have enough goin on that we shouldn’t have to deal with your lying bullsh*t bringing everyone down, I’m stressed and so is my entire family."

He continued:

"I’m done dealing with people that want to start rumors when they don’t even know him, don’t know what we’ve had to be put through this past week."

It is unclear what rumors are being addressed by Tyler Doyle's family members.

What happened to Tyler Doyle? Search for missing boater is still ongoing

On January 26, Tyler Doyle went missing after a boating accident near North Myrtle Beach. After an initial search for the 23-year-old was halted, his wife posted pictures of items belonging to the boater that had surfaced near Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina.

S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources @SCDNR As of today, Feb. 8, our officers and the Brunswick County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office continue to search by boat for Tyler Doyle. The Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police departments, both in North Carolina, continue to search the beach during daylight hours.

According to Lakelyn Doyle, waders were found floating two miles east of Ocean Isle Beach. She also posted pictures on Facebook of what seems to be Tyler Doyle’s license that was recovered from the same area.

After his belongings were discovered, the search resumed on February 1, and authorities were expected to bring helicopters as part of the search. According to the the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, multiple sheriff’s departments, including two in North Carolina, are helping comb the beaches for the missing boater.

