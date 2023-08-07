"Forgot how beautiful this film is": Fans celebrate as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse prepares for digital release 

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse can easily be considered one of the best films to release this year, having received widespread acclaim from both critics and fans, with many even calling it the greatest animated film of all time. Before the "Barbenheimer" hype took over, internet was full of Miles Morales' saga. Now, approximately two months after the film's theatrical premiere, it is set to premiere digitally on August 8, 2023.

In essence, this means that fans can download the second chapter of the Spider-Verse saga on any digital streaming platform they're subscribed to, starting tomorrow. The streaming release, however, may be on the more complicated side, with Netflix and Disney still not sorted about the deal.

However, fans who missed the film in theatres (or are simply looking to dive back into the intricately designed world of Spider-Verse) will have the chance to do so from tomorrow onwards. The Blu-Ray and 4K versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will premiere later in September 2023.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Twitter)

The revelation about the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on digital platforms brought back a wave of hype among fans, who took to social media platforms like Twitter to express their joy about the development.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hype returns as fans prepare to re-watch the Miles Morales saga

DiscussingFilm's post about Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Twitter)

The first film in the series, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was enough to convince fans of the potential this new style and storyline possessed. But few had expected the second film in the series to do this well, especially because of the critical acclaim.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's digital release announcement was enough to spark up the hype once again, as fans celebrated the beautifully animated film.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Twitter)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Shea Whigham, Greta Lee, Daniel Kaluuya, Mahershala Ali, and Oscar Isaac.

It will premiere digitally on August 8, 2023.