Frankly Speaking: plot, cast, and everything we know so far about the upcoming drama

Frankly Speaking, also known as There Is No Secret, is the upcoming comedy and romance drama scheduled to premiere in May 2024, as confirmed by JTBC on Instagram. The series features versatile and talented actors, including Go Kyung-pyo, Kang Han-na, Joo Jong-hyuk, Lee Bom So-ri, and others.

The show will take over the JTBC's Wednesday and Thursday 20:50 KST time slot, which was previously occupied by the Queen of Divorce. It will be helmed by director Jang Ji-yeon, popular for Nevertheless, and penned by the screenwriter Choi Kyung, who has previously contributed to CHIP-IN.

Frankly Speaking is slated to premiere in May 2024

The upcoming melodrama is slated to premiere in May 2024 and is expected to run till June 2024. The JTBC original series will reportedly have twelve episodes, and each episode is expected to have a run time of 1 hour and 20 minutes. Moreover, two episodes will be released every Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Plot

According to IMDb, the official synopsis for the Frankly Speaking is as follows:

"A childish and rude life-changing comic melodrama in which announcer Song Ki-baek meets passionate entertainment writer On Woo-joo."

Cast

The upcoming series Frankly Speaking features Go Kyung-pyo, Kang Han-na, Joo Jong-hyuk, and Lee Bom-sori. They are set to chronicle the roles of Song Ki-baek, On Woo-joo, Kim Jung-heon, and Lee Ha-young, respectively.

Go Kyung-pyo as Song Ki-baek

Go Kyung-pyo is set to chronicle the character of talented and versatile announcer, Song Ki-baek, who worked at a broadcasting station. Being humble, kind, and well-mannered, his co-workers considered him an ideal announcer who could easily grab viewers and listeners' attention with his vocals.

However, one day, he got infected with an unknown illness, which compelled him to speak harshly and without thinking anything. Subsequently, the new illness had adverse consequences on his work life, where he could not do anything efficiently and faced harsh criticism.

The actor is known for many dramas, including Chicago Typewriter, Love in Contract, D.P. season 1, Private Lives, Cross, and others.

Kang Han-na as On Woo-joo

Kang Han-na is set to play the role of enthusiastic variety show writer On Woo-joo. As Song Ki-baek suffers from an unknown illness and appears as a rude announcer on television, On Woo-joo becomes interested in him. She persuades them to appear on her variety show to increase the viewership ratings in Frankly Speaking.

Kang Han-na has been featured in many well-known shows, including My Roommate is a Gumiho, Start-Up, Record of Youth, Bite Sisters, Familiar Wife, Just Between Lovers, and others.

Joo Jong-hyuk as Kim Jung-heon

Joo Jong-hyuk is set to play the role of Kim Jung-heon. He is On Woo-joo's ex-boyfriend and a star entertainer in the industry. He is also Song Ki-baek's high school classmate in the upcoming series Frankly Speaking.

He is known for dramas, including Yumi's Cells seasons 1 and 2, The Veil, Happiness, Extraordiarny Attorney Woo, and Unmasked. The actor is set to appear in several dramas such as The Witch, Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2, and others.

Meanwhile, Lee Bom-sori is set to play the supporting role of Lee Ha-young. No details regarding her character have been revealed yet. She has appeared in dramas, including Doctors, Justice, Miracle That We Met, and others.

Several trailers and teasers for the Frankly Speaking have been unveiled by the JTBC on their social media handle, Instagram, raising the anticipation for the upcoming series.