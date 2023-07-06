“Fraud”: Temptation Island season 5 fans react to Christopher Wells being called out in episode 4

Temptation Island season 5 aired its latest episode on Wednesday, July 5, which started with the boys seeing what their girlfriends had been up to since they arrived at the villa. While cast member Christopher Wells (Chris) didn’t have an over-the-top reaction watching Marisela’s clip, it was his reactions elsewhere that caught the fans' attention.

During the episode, the cast in the boy's villa was hanging out by the pool when Abigail Bryan (Abby) called Chris out and stated that he wasn’t being his authentic self. While the latter claimed that he was being authentic, Abby believed that he couldn’t handle criticism.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and called Chris a fraud. They also took to social media to applaud Abby for calling out Chris, stating that he has a bruised ego.

Temptation Island fans react to Chris and Abby’s fight in season 5 episode 4

Temptation Island season 5 aired its latest episode on Wednesday, July 5, and saw Christopher Wells and Abigail Bryan get into a heated argument while the entire cast of the boy's villa hung out in the pool.

In the episode, Abby stated that while she wanted to initially connect with Chris, the more she talked to him, it became apparent that there are issues that he needed to figure out.

The entire cast was having a conversation about what they wanted out of the show after Tami pointed out that her personality has changed since she took part in the show, becoming more aggressive. Christopher noted that they should all talk about what they want while in the show when Bryan pointed out that they all want him to be authentic.

The Temptation Island season 5 single further stated that she thinks Wells is a big sweet talker who believes that all the women are going to fall for him. When the male cast member pointed out that he's being authentic, Abby countered him by asking why he can’t ever take criticism.

Eventually, Wells left the scene as the conversation got heated. Fans reacted to the segment and called him "a clown." They further praised Abigail for calling him out, adding that they were digging the drama.

Fans react to Temptation Island season 5 episode 4 (Image via Twitter/#temptationisland)

Fans praise Abby for calling Chris out (Image via Twitter/#temptationisland)

During the conversation in the pool, Abigail Bryan told the said male cast member that she genuinely cares about him, while also noting that she knows he doesn’t care about her since he was being rude to her. Chris, meanwhile, said in a confessional later:

"Who are you to tell me that I’m not being my authentic self? I’m just a guy that can articulate my feelings. You’re not used to that."

He told the rest of the Temptation Island season 5 cast that Abby was twisting things since he took Alexis on the first date. However, Abigail disagreed and stated that she didn’t care about that. As he told her that she was entitled to her feelings, the female contestant replied saying that she was feeling him until she realized that he was a narcissist.

While Christopher argued that she doesn’t know him, Abby countered him by saying that he couldn’t accept that someone didn’t want him. Chris eventually left the scene by stating that he came with a girlfriend and that he was going to leave with her.

Temptation Island season 5 will return next week with a new episode on USA Network.

