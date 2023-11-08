"Free speech they said": U.S. House faces backlash for censuring Palestinian-American member, Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel-Gaza comment

The Palestinian-American legislator in Congress, Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib, was censured by the U.S. House on November 7 over remarks she made about Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza. She is also currently being criticised for how she handled the Hamas attack on Israel.

The majority of Republicans in the chamber, along with twenty-two Democrats, voted to reprimand Ms. Tlaib for allegedly "promoting false narratives" on Hamas' gun-wielding rampage in Israel on October 7 and "calling for the destruction of the state of Israel."

A GOP-led motion to reprimand Rep. Rashida Tlaib for remarks she made criticizing Israel and endorsing the Palestinians in the midst of Israel's conflict with Hamas was approved by the House on Tuesday.

Netizens criticize U.S. House as Rep. Rashida Tlaib has been censured

Social media users condemn the House for for censuring Rep. Tlaib (Image via Instagram / rashidatlaib)

Tlaib's censure resolution was filed on Wednesday, November 8, by U.S. Representative Jack Bergman, who claimed that Tlaib has a "long history of making anti-semitic and anti-Israel remarks."

As the first female Palestinian-American member of Congress, the Michigan Democrat has now faced a rare and serious setback.

As per Tlaib's official page, she made a statement after the attack on Saturday, which was followed by her censorship. The statement read,

"I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day. I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity. The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation".

She further stated that,

“No person, no child anywhere should have to suffer or live in fear of violence. We cannot ignore the humanity in each other. As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue."

CNN reported that Tlaib has defended herself against the attempts at censure, claiming that her

"Colleagues have resorted to distorting my positions in resolutions filled with obvious lies" and that the attempts are an attempt to silence her.

Tlaib addressed the House after the vote to advance the censure resolution, contending that her criticism of the Israeli government should not be mistaken for anti-semitism.

However, once the incident gained traction, netizens took to X to condemn the House.

As per Al Jazeera, Tlaib also stated in the same speech that every government can be criticized. The notion that criticizing Israel's leadership is anti-semitic creates a very dangerous precedent and has been utilized to marginalize many voices across the country that are advocating for human rights.

Representative Richard McCormick, a Republican, sponsored the motion. The final count in the Republican-controlled chamber was 234 – 188 in favour of censure. Four Republicans opposed the measure, while three Democrats and one Republican did not cast a ballot.