George Strait and Chris Stapleton 2024 tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

Iconic American country music singer George Strait, is gearing up once again for an electrifying stadium tour in 2024 at the ripe age of 71. The legendary artist has revealed plans for a North American stadium tour featuring prominent acts Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. The tour, which will span across major cities including Chicago, Las Vegas, Charlotte, and several others, promises to be a must-see event for country music enthusiasts.

With a career spanning more than four decades, eight-time Grammy winner George Strait's return to the stage is highly anticipated, and the addition of Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town to the lineup has amped up excitement for the fans.

George Strait shared a statement on the tour saying:

“I’ve always said we have the best fans in the world, and to see so many of them show up for these shows just makes us want to keep bringing them more. “I’ve also missed performing in Las Vegas during NFR, so I’m happy to see that show come together in 2024. See you soon!"

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public on Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. local time through September 21 at 10 p.m. local time. General sale of tickets for most shows will live on September 22 at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets to the Jacksonville show will go on sale on October 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

All of the above tickets can be purchased via his official website - (georgestrait.com and georgestraitconcerts.com). Fans can also follow his social media accounts to stay updated about the tour.

George Strait's tour will begin in Indianapolis and end in Las Vegas

George Strait will kick off the tour with his Indianapolis concert, scheduled for May 4, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finish his tour with a final show in Las Vegas on December 7, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

May 4, 2024 - Indianapolis, Indiana, Lucas Oil Stadium

May 11, 2024 - Jacksonville, Florida, Everbank Stadium

May 25, 2024 - Ames, Iowa, Jack Trice Stadium

June 1, 2024 - Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank of America Stadium

June 8, 2024 - East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

June 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, Utah, Rice-Eccles Stadium

July 13, 2024 - Detroit, Michigan, Ford Field

July 20, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field

December 7, 2024 - Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium

George Strait's rise to fame commenced when his debut single Unwound achieved significant success in 1981, marking the inception of the neotraditional movement's mainstream prominence. Throughout the 1980s, he dominated the country charts with seven albums securing the number one spot.

In the 2000s, George Strait's remarkable achievements included being honored as the Artist of the Decade by the Academy of Country Music, induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and clinching his first Grammy award for the album Troubadour.