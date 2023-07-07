“Get over it”: Milania Giudice addresses Louie A. Ruelas PJ's comment 

During season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice's husband, Louie A. Ruelas, revealed that he wears Teresa's father's pajamas sometimes. Giacinto Gorga, Teresa's father, passed away in April 2020. Louie A. Ruelas made this statement while he was speaking to Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

Furthermore, Louie A. Ruelas explained that he does this to make Teresa's daughters feel safe around him. According to him:

“I’m a good man. I live with your four nieces; I wear your father’s pajamas at night to make them feel safe and loving. Do you know that?”

As a result of this statement getting quite a reaction on social media, several housewives commented, and Louie A. Ruelas and Teresa Giudice pointed out that the pajamas Louie has worn are new. In addition, they mentioned that Teresa's late father never wore these pajamas.

After this, recently on Teresa's podcast, Namaste B***hes, Milania Giudice shared her thoughts about Louie's pajamas. In addition, Milania Giudice discussed the statement Louie A. Ruelas made during the show. According to her:

“With Louie and the Nonno’s PJ[s] thing, that is still talked about. Yes, it was a little weird, but whatever. He didn’t mean it in that way. It’s whatever. Get over it, wrap it up. Louie’s a great stepfather… What Louie has done for my sisters and I, I bet half of these men in this world would never do that. Louie is so amazing, and that’s what everyone doesn’t know.”

Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Gabriella Giudice are Teresa's three daughters from her ex-husband Joe Giudice, with whom she got divorced in 2020.

Teresa Giudice's daughter, Milania Giudice, speaks about her stepfather, Louie A. Ruelas

Due to some differences, Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice separated after 20 years of marriage. During an interview with People magazine in 2021, Teresa talked about her feelings for Louie A. Ruelas. The following is what she shared:

"Me and my ex, we didn't like the same things. We were two opposites. You know when they say opposites attract? It did for a little while, for like 15 years. But now I've found my true match — my soulmate. He's really amazing."

They confirmed their relationship status in 2020 and got engaged after a few months of dating in October 2021. On Aug. 6, 2022, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and got married.

Teresa's daughter, Milania Giudice, recently participated in Teresa's podcast, in which she discussed her stepfather. In her remarks, she explained how she feels about him and how she looks at the bright side of their family.

“I love him, he’s amazing. [I] got two stepbrothers now who are great. We live in a beautiful home, you know. Just always have to look at the bright side of things. Louie is such a great stepdad. He really is. He’s an amazing stepdad.”

Milania Giudice further mentioned:

“Come on, you guys know Joe. He’s Juicy Joe. You think he’s going to let anybody around his girls who he doesn’t like? No. Louie went to [the] Bahamas and had dinner with my father with all of us. We had dinner all together.”

Joe served 41 months in prison for "federal fraud charges." He currently lives in the Bahamas, where his daughter occasionally visits him. Apart from this, Louie A. Ruelas shares two children with his ex-wife, Marissa Dimartino Ruelas: Louie Jr. and Nicholas.

Furthermore, fans can watch all 13 episodes of RHONJ season 13 on Peacock.

