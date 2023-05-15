Get ready: Nicki Minaj teases NM5 world tour and it’s going to be epic

Rapper Nicki Minaj made several social media posts on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, to announce that she is preparing for the release of her fifth studio album NM5. She also announced that she is working on her world tour in 2023. In a recent Instagram video, she shared clips of herself with Lil Wayne, and Drake, hinting at the possibility of an upcoming tour that may accompany her new album.

Nicki Minaj asked fans if they wanted her to perform the song Seeing Green on the tour. Although the exact release date of the album and tour are not known, she promised that both will be "genius" and set new standards.

In the caption of the post, the rapper asked fans if they wanted her to perform her latest song on the tour. She then asked them if they wanted YMCMB Stadium tour as well, and noted that she would get to rap with the "best to ever do it." Minaj continued to say that she was learning from them behind the scenes every day.

Nicki Minaj shares NM5 world tour will be hailed as “genius”

Nicki Minaj shared on Twitter that "Red Ruby Da Sleeze MOTHERED so hard & is now the standard. NM5 is the best thing that will come out of 2023 & will raise the bar to new & unreachable heights. NM5 tour will be hailed as 'genius'."

The artist teased her new album on Twitter on Wednesday and shared that it will come out in 2023 with a tour for it. The title of this project and the tour is NM5 according to the artist’s tweet.

However, a few days later, on May 14, 2023, Nicki Minaj surprised her fans and shared the official MV for her new track Red Ruby Da Sleeze. This was also reportedly a gift to fans on this year’s Mother’s Day, the artist said on social media.

Nicki Minaj asked fans about their favorite thing from the track and shared that the track will be everywhere including iTunes on May 15.

Previously, Minaj posted a Twitter poll asking her 27.9 million followers about their expectations from the artist this year. The fans were given four choices including NM5, a World Tour starting in the US, and the two with more surprises, which would include a meet and greet. The poll has gained traction on the platform as fans are excited about the meet and greet.

Meanwhile, the upcoming tour is expected to be a treat for all Nicki Minaj fans as the artist has been teasing her tour on all her social accounts for a while now.

The artist was last seen performing on her tour in 2019, headlining the Nicki Wrld Tour with Juice Wrld. With her fifth solo studio album after the release of her last album Queen in 2018, the upcoming tour will be even more exciting to fans.

