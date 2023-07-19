"Girl that's God, not the overpriced material": Influencer claims SKIMS bodysuit saved her life, sparks hilarious reactions

TikToker Angelina Wiley recently went viral when she claimed that her SKIMS body suit saved her life after she was shot four times. In the clip, Wiley, @honeygxd, explained that the unfortunate incident took place after a New Year's event while she was waiting for her Lyft ride, in Kansas City, Missouri.

SKIMS is an American shapewear and loungewear clothing brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian in 2019.

In the video shared on Thursday, May 18, 2023, the 22-year-old TikToker remarked that her injuries would have been worse if not for the bodysuit she was wearing underneath her clothes. According to news reports from the day, she suffered from a ruptured bladder and cracked pelvis.

"Kim Kardashian saved my life... It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out... Call it fate or Jeasus, but Imma call it Kim," she announced.

Wiley concluded her post by thanking Kim and adding she would buy more and wear it every day for protection as it was like "armor for women."

Netizens, however, did not seem to agree with the TikToker and promptly took to social media to make light of the claims. One even deemed it an act of God.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @samara.curtiss)

Angelina Wiley's TikTok about SKIMS bodysuit causes stir online

As news about Wiley wearing a SKIMS suit that saved her life went viral, internet users were quick to give their take on the story. Many shared satirical jokes about the gun problem in America, remarking that Kim Kardashian should start making body suit armors. They shared some humourous quips and sarcastic reactions.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @luimacronne)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @ibswaggin5)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @drezumbi)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @imliagray)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @piques15)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @MIAxTHORNE)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @RigomusMaximus, @ksliz22)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @maryjuwanababy)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @PsychicCancer)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @needboca)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @LWT247)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @rynbread)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @HoJam23)

What did Kim Kardashian say?

As the story went viral, boasting over 1.4 million views, it soon reach Kim Kardashian. The socialite shared the story on her Instagram over the weekend, with the caption, "wowww" along with a praying heart emoji.

In a discussion with Forbes, Dr. Richard Doyle, affiliated with the Northwestern Medical Group, explained that the pressure on the wound applied due to the compression of the suit might have slowed down the bleeding.

In a follow-up video, Wiley explained she was wearing a $68 SKIMS seamless sculpt thong bodysuit.

No other comments were seen by Kardashian or SKIMS' team.