"Global superstar": Fans elated as BTS Jungkook gets ranked as the #1 'Top Artists in the Music Industry' by HITS Daily Double for 3 weeks in a row

BTS' youngest member, Jeon Jungkook, has been making splashes even when he is on hiatus. The South Korean music heartthrob has bagged another accolade to his name. For the week of December 1 to 7, 2023, the American Music Industry Magazine, HITS Daily Double (HITSDD), has ranked the GOLDEN star boy of BTS as No.1 on its list of 'Top Artists in the Music Industry' for three consecutive weeks.

Fans were swift to react to Jungkook's latest feat and showered praises on him for consistently achieving new victories almost every day. The BTS idol has been serving actively in the military since December 12, 2023. Hence, this makes the achievement more significant for his fans.

"So proud of you": Fans shower praises on BTS Jungkook for being ranked as the No.1 artist by HITS magazine

Spotify history's fastest song to achieve one billion listens, the most unfiltered first-week streams for a song in Spotify ever, and the biggest streaming launch in 2023 are all associated with Seven (ft. Latto). The pre-release debut solo single of Jungkook peaked at the #1 Spotify Global hit when it was released on July 14, 2023.

His second pre-release solo track, 3D (ft. Jack Harlow), debuted at #19 in the pop radio category and ranked in the top 20 Spotify Global list. Meanwhile, Standing Next to You from his first solo album peaked at #1 on Spotify worldwide.

Owing to these accomplishments, Jungkook became the first solo Korean artist to get featured in Vogue and Variety, perform live at the Good Morning America stage (GMA), and rank eight of his album tracks in the Top 10 on Apple Music worldwide list (iTunes).

The BTS ARMY swelled with pride as the golden maknae ranked No.1 in the 'Top Artists in the Music Industry' by America's HITS Daily Double. Here are some reactions to his achievements:

Currently, Jungkook's tracks from his debut solo album have amassed tremendous streaming on Spotify as of December 18, 2023. Here is a list of all the tracks and the approximate number of streams:

3D (feat. Jack Harlow): 302 million (302,534,303)

Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer): 39 million (39,120,987)

Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.): 1.2 Billion (1,204,855,315)

Standing Next to You: 218 million (217,090,977)

Yes or No: 61 million (61,546,454)

Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake): 44 million (44,321,076)

Hate You: 46 million (46,908,363)

Somebody: 37 million (37,758,880)

Too Sad to Dance: 36 million (36,053,701)

Shot Glass of Tears: 36 million (36,887,298)

Seven (feat. Latto) (Clean Ver.): 1.2 Billion (1,204,855,315)

All these tracks are from Jungkook's debut solo album GOLDEN, for which the global pop star was ranked #1 by the American magazine house HITS Daily Double.

The BTS idol also became the first and only K-pop solo artist ever to have surpassed 4 Billion streams on Spotify across all credits as of December 17, 2023.

HITS Daily Double launched itself as an online magazine in May 2000. The magazine has exclusive weekly sales and airplay data, a weekly cartoon, interviews with prominent figures in the music industry, a segment devoted to up-and-coming musicians ("Vibe-Raters"), songs and entertainment news, and charts from Mediabase, Vevo, and Shazam.