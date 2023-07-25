“Go away already”: Love Island USA fans react to Ariana Madix’s First Look promotional clip 

In a recent Instagram post, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix announced some exciting news for all Love Island USA fans. On the post, Ariana Madix is seated in front of a neon board that reads, "It was always you." The caption of the post states:

"I can’t believe i’m popping in the @loveislandUSA villa this week! like.. i am GATHERED around the fire pit! you can watch the fun on @peacock."

Additionally, Ariana Madix's entry for the show was teased in a video posted on Peacock's social media pages. The video shows Ariana discussing her upcoming appearance as a "bombshell" on season 5 of Love Island USA. In the video, she mentioned the following:

“I got a text! You could say there’s a hot new bombshell entering the villa. Me!”

As of now, it is not clear what position Ariana will be taking on the show. Despite not revealing it yet, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media constantly after this picture of Ariana Madix on Instagram was revealed. As far as the fans are concerned, they are not reacting positively.

Fans react to Ariana Madix's appearance on Love Island USA season 5

Beginning this month, Ariana Madix first tipped the show's fans about her entry into the villa with a tik tok video accompanied by the show's background music. In the caption of that post, she mentioned:

“Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don’t worry, I don’t bite.”

Ariana Madix's role in this season of the show has not been confirmed, but if she joins as a host, she will replace the current host, Sarah Hyland. It would be rather surprising if she appeared on the show as a contestant since she is currently dating Daniel Wa. According to the source report:

"Ariana's been telling people in her circle that she's falling in love with him. They met in Mexico at a mutual friend's wedding, shortly after Scandoval broke. At first, it looked like just a light rebound fling but they have a special bond. Even though he lives in New York City, they've been able to make it work.”

Peacock @peacock



Ariana Madix arrives at the The reality TV crossover you didn't know you needed.Ariana Madix arrives at the #LoveIslandUSA Villa tomorrow, only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/YlEeOhq6sZ

The document also mentions the following:

“It's happening faster than she thought but he treats her well, they're having fun, and she's happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy.”

Before this, Ariana dated her co-star Tom Sandoval, but the couple broke up in March 2023. Following her Instagram post about joining the show's fifth season, here are some reactions from the fans, and it's not a positive one. Especially in light of how extensively the cheating scandal has been dragged.

Michelle @mixedmichelle I miss Deb. She was so much fun on the show. Bring back Deb, we don’t want Ariana. #LoveIslandUSA

king dhanishta @m00npiss #LoveIslandUSA Ariana madix is pushing 40 trying to find love w a bunch of 20 year olds

Kay🥰 @OmgItsKayyyy Ariana only coming on the show because love island is on peacock is strange .. don’t get me wrong that’s my girl forever but this isn’t the show for her .. PUT LOVE ISLAND BACK ON CBS #loveislandusa

Silvia Ramirez @shoutthetruth2 @queensofbravo Sorry, I think we've reached the point of over-saturation. I rooted for her at the beginning, even tho she's never been a favorite of mine on the show. There's been so many notable people who've been cheated on, some with children. But whatever. She's found her niche.

Carolyn Koprince @CKoprince @queensofbravo I’m so done with her. This is to much. She was only cheated on, that’s it. Go away

TRTARP @trtarp2015 @peacock This is weird. I hope she isn’t competing

The cheating scandal involving Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss

In March 2023, the Vanderpump Rules' cheating scandal made quite a splash. The show revealed that Tom was cheating on Ariana with Raquel, one of the cast members. Consequently, Ariana Madix became quite popular in the entertainment industry as a result of her fans' support.

In the wake of this cheating scandal, she got quite a buzz, from getting shows to partnering with brands. Tom even expressed regret on social media for his behaviour, stating:

“Hey, I fully understand and deserve [your] anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz, my friends, and family out of this situation. Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing. Sorry for everything.”

As part of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, the show briefly discussed the affair and how long it lasted. Fans can catch up on Love Island USA season 5 on Peacock. The 10th season of Vanderpump Rules is currently available on Bravo.