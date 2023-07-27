"Goddamn that sounds haunting": Ryan Graves Red Cube UFO claim triggers interest amid UFO hearing hysteria

After David Grusch’s testimony and claims about UFOs, one of the three witnesses, Ryan Graves, revealed that he saw a large red cube-like thing hovering over a military base. During the UFO hearing, the former pilot, Graves, claimed that the UFO he saw was a football field-sized red cube. He said that it was seen just above the Vandenberg Air Force Base.

During the Congress hearing on July 26, 2023, Anna Paulina Luna, the representative, asked Graves about the incident. To this, he responded by saying that they saw a "very large, 100 yards sided, red cube," approaching the Air Force Base from the ocean.

Christopher Sharp @ChrisUKSharp Wow - @uncertainvector: "A large group of Boeing contractors were operating near 1 of the launch facilities at Vandenberg Air Force Base when they observed a very large 100-yard sized Red Square approached the base from the ocean and hover at low altitude over launch facilities."

He also claimed that the object was there for nearly 45 seconds or less than a minute before suddenly vanishing in the mountains. Ryan also claimed that the incident was documented, however, he noted that there have been several such more incidents that have been undocumented. He went on to narrate one such incident that took place way back in 2014.

Ryan claimed that at the time, he was stationed at Virginia Beach, and he suddenly saw a “dark grey or black cube.” As he revealed the facts, he also shared his concerns about flight security. He said that he urged people to put aside their stigma and address the security and the safety issue that the topic represents.

Ryan added that if the UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) are foreign drones, the country is facing a national security problem. He noted that if it is something else, "it is an issue for science."

“In either case, unidentified objects are a concern for flight safety. The American people deserve to know what is happening in our skies. It is long overdue,” Ryan Graves added.

As soon as Ryan's claims about the red cube made their way on social media, netizens were stunned and even scared. One person even went on to say:

Social media users left stunned after former officials made claims about seeing a UFO in the sky. (Image via Twitter)

It is worth noting that Ryan isn't the only one who has made such claims. Several other former intelligence officers like David Grusch have said such things about the UFO that have left the masses in a state of shock.

Social media users stunned as Ryan and many others talked about the “very large red cube” in the UFO meet: Reactions explored

As soon as they learned about the claims made by the former pilot about seeing a big red cube, netizens were shocked. They claimed that they were stunned as several claims about UFOs being spotted and the government hiding and concealing facts were revealed during the meet.

As a Twitter account user, @tinyklaus tweeted about the same and it had social media users responding to it with their shocked and stunned reactions.

Netizens were stunned after former officials made claims about seeing a UFO in the sky. (Image via Twitter)

Netizens were stunned after former officials made claims about seeing a UFO in the sky. (Image via Twitter)

Netizens were stunned after former officials made claims about seeing a UFO in the sky. (Image via Twitter)

Netizens were stunned after former officials made claims about seeing a UFO in the sky. (Image via Twitter)

Netizens were stunned after former officials made claims about seeing a UFO in the sky. (Image via Twitter)

Netizens were stunned after former officials made claims about seeing a UFO in the sky. (Image via Twitter)

Netizens were stunned after former officials made claims about seeing a UFO in the sky. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, the US government has not responded to the claims made by former officials regarding UFOs and extraterrestrial bodies.