Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are engaged after six long years of dating! The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, April 19, while also revealing that they are planning a “simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”

The duo officially announced their relationship in March 2017, just nine months after Matt divorced his ex-wife Amy Roloff. Since his divorce, Matt has shared on his popular TLC series Little People, Big World that he wanted to build a house for them before proposing to Caryn. It is unknown if the former did buy a house for the latter before proposing.

Caryn was recently blamed for the ongoing feud between Matt and his son Zach over the family farm. The father had refused to sell half of the farm to his son at a discount, which caused a lot of family fights. Zach felt that Caryn was also taking his father’s side and refused to let him see his newborn son Josiah.

Now that Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are engaged, the latter will also become a part of the Roloff family and have her own share of the land worth $4 million. Fans felt that the latter was just using Matt for his land and money, calling her a "gold digger."

Fans ask Matt Roloff to get a prenup before marrying Caryn Chandler after the duo get engaged

Amy sold her share of the family farm back to Matt post their divorce for $667,000. After failing to sell his farm to any buyer, the latter decided to use the property as an Airbnb where farm activities will be included in the package.

Fans felt that Caryn might take away Airbnb and the farm from Matt after marrying him, so they asked him to get a prenup before the wedding.

More details of Matt and Caryn's relationship timeline

Matt Roloff divorced ex-wife Amy after three decades of being married and started dating Caryn in 2017, who was the manager of the Roloff farm. He said at the time that he had no regrets with how things turned out with Amy and that his “heart’s open for Caryn.” Amy, on the other hand, claimed in her tell-all book A Little Me that Matt started dating Caryn while they were still married.

The pair bought a home in Arizona while Caryn was still living in Oregon with her family. The latter was very upset when Zach and Matt began to fight over the family land and told the producers:

“This whole thing has been very painful. Still painful. I miss the kids every day. I just… I don’t have the tools to fix it.”

It's unknown if things have improved between Matt-Caryn and Zach.

TLC has not confirmed if Little People, Big World will return for a 25th season, but Matt Roloff hinted on Instagram on February 23 that a new season is currently being filmed.

