"GOLD": Zoey 102 fans can't get over shocking PCA plot twist

Zoey 102 was released on Thursday, July 27, on Paramount+. Directed by Nancy Hower, the latest rom-com venture is a reboot/sequel of the hit Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 (2005-2008). Several cast members from the show have reprised their roles in the new film, including Jamie Lynn Spears, Sean Flynn, Christopher Massey, Erin Sanders, Matthew Underwood, and Abby Wilde.

The new film had one of the wildest plot twists in recent film history. Dean Geyer's Todd was accused of being a serial killer by Abby Wilde's Stacy and Jack Salvatore Jr.'s Mark. For a while, it looked like the accusations were false but at the very end, it was proven that Todd indeed was a murderer.

This crazy ending has left shocked fans and their reactions on Twitter have been nothing but fascinating.

"The BEST part of this whole damn movie": Todd's disturbing revelation in Zoey 102 leaves fans stunned

In Zoey 102, Zoey Brooks is shown to be a stressed 32 year old TV producer. One day, she gets invited by her best friend Quinn Pensky to be her maid of honor, who's getting married to Logan Reese. However, Zoey is working on a reality series called LOVE: Fully Charged and its finale shoot clashes with the wedding.

Zoey devises a brilliant plan in order to be present in both locations at the same time by hiring an actor named Todd Schupert, who auditioned for LOVE: Fully Charged, to act like they are dating. There are moments when it feels like this man is extremely shady and in the end, viewers were not mistaken, as the character was revealed to be a dreaded serial killer.

Here is how fans reacted to the epic Zoey 102 plot twist:

••• @jemmasfitz #zoey102 pic.twitter.com/NUUnFp6iu7 the fact that logan’s first instinct is to put his arm in front of quinn to protect her when he thinks todd is the murderer

C.E.Hoe Vanda 🌤 @vandaisntapanda the most interesting about zoey 102 is the Malibu Killer. Mad that it wasn't Mark.

Fans were not only shocked to learn that Todd was a serial killer but also by the fact that PCA was not a real school. It was revealed that the Pacific Coast Academy (PCA) had been shut down following frauds and scandals that took place in 2014. This school was introduced in Nickelodeon's Zoey 101.

As for Todd's revelation, there were many viewers who had speculated about his truth from the start. There were several signs and they didn't go unnoticed. While one fan said that this particular plot twist was the best part of the movie, another said that he wanted a spinoff about the serial killer.

Zoey 102 synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the 2023 film reads as:

"Over a decade after the iconic series ended, ZOEY 102 finds Zoey Brooks still trying to figure out life and love, this time in her 20s. Zoey and Chase did not end up in Hawaii that summer and haven’t heard from each other since. When close friends Quinn and Logan announce they’re getting married, Zoey and Chase find themselves in the wedding party."

Zoey 102 was written by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby.