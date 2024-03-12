"Got everyone on their knees": Internet baffled as BTS Jungkook's Calvin Klein billboards sparks a viral trend online

Jungkook made headlines on March 12, 2024, as his Calvin Klein billboards brought his fans to their knees and started a unique trend online. Meanwhile, The American clothing company sponsored massive advertising campaigns worldwide. The company unveiled huge billboards for its spring collection, previously shot at New York's Grand Central Station.

Internet users have revealed that Calvin Klein (CK) has utilized these pictures as massive billboards to promote the company in several different places worldwide. The celebrity's unbelievable appearance and vibe have caused internet users to lose their minds as the billboard locations quickly became BTS ARMY destinations.

In response to the massive ads, fans took to social media to share pictures of themselves kneeling in front of Jungkook in an apparent gesture of worshiping him. The images became viral online as netizens shared their amusing thoughts.

"ARMYs creating new trend": Internet hilariously reacts to seeing fans kneeling in front of Jungkook's billboards

Internet users were amused by the hilarious reactions of ARMYs to the billboards when the images were uploaded. Given their size and the images Jungkook emitted, it might emerge as the newest viral craze.

In March 2023, Jungkook's appointment as a worldwide brand ambassador for Calvin Klein was announced, taking the internet by storm back then. The announcement increased PVH Corp.'s (Calvin Klein's parent company) stock prices to 20%. It also sold out the Fall camping collection and the latest Spring/Summer collection, saving CK from potential bankruptcy.

The artist was the star of Calvin Klein Jeans' most recent advertising campaign, which debuted on February 16, 2024, and promoted the company's spring 2024 catalog. The singer stood for the camera in a studio environment and near Grand Central Station in New York City for the promo photos.

Emmanuelle Alt outfitted him in brand-new Calvin Klein Jeans, leather, cotton, and denim outfits for the photo session and the films that went with it. Moreover, Mert Alas—who you may know as part of Mert and Marcus's renowned fashion photography team—shot Jungkook's Calvin Klein Jeans spring 2024 ad.

Currently, the American brand has placed massive billboards of Jungkook across New York, China, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Thailand, Italy, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and more. As fans worldwide uploaded photos of themselves in front of the billboards and shared them online, this served as the basis for a new global trend.

One thing led to another, and it became widespread as ARMYs hilariously started kneeling and clicking pictures. Here's how internet users reacted to it:

The Still With You singer may be away due to interacting with his fans through Weverse LIVEs and reacting to the online trend himself. However, the BTS ARMY is creating funny online trends that they could show and tell the BTS idol once he returns from his military service.

The artist is scheduled to leave the military in June 2025, but fans believe he has already recorded and pre-filmed new material that HYBE will soon release digitally.