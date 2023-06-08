"Got this grooming down to a science": Pringle Creek Public School's Pride party leaves netizens outraged 

With Pride Month going on, social media users are not just lashing out at brands. Now, even schools seem to have come under fire, as recently, Pringle Creek Public School was the recipient of massive backlash after it organized a Pride party at the school premises. All of this was brought to the notice of social media users after a few netizens posted glimpses of the party.

During the party, the Pringle Creek Public School also scattered a few printouts with affirmations for the students. One of the affirmations read:

“I can change exactly how I am referred to by the people in my life and this can change at any time and for any reason."

Another one said:

"I am allowed to choose how and when I share and teach others about my experience as someone who is queer and/or trans.”

The original post describing the event (Image via Twitter)

tudents also dressed up in LGBTQ-themed clothes and accessories during the party. However, all of the celebrations for awareness did not seem to sit well with social media users, as many criticized it. One said:

Netizens are not happy with Pringle Creek Public School organizing a pride party during lunch hours

The Canadian school's initiative for pride month has invited its fair share of controversy, as netizens have been expressing their outrage and raising concerns over the school's decision.

The event, which was intended to foster an inclusive environment for all students, has ignited a heated debate on social media platforms, with users expressing outrage towards the school administration. Here is how social media users reacted to the event after a Twitter user, @ChanLPfa, posted pictures and details about the same:

Social media users reacted to a Canadian school hosting a Pride party during lunch hours: Netizens labelled the party "inappropriate." (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, the school has not responded to the backlash or criticism. However, @ChanLPfa did inform that the school blocked her account after they became aware of the hate comments against them.

With many brands like Target, JCrew, Bud Light, and Coach facing backlash for pride-themed collaborations and launches, Pringle Creek Public School has also joined the list, as many labeled the school as a “woke” one.

