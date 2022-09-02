GOT7 JAY B’s Tape: Press Pause Asia tour dates released

GOT7’s leader JAY B will be touring Asia for his new one-month tour titled Tape: Press Pause. On September 2, the multi-talented artist released an announcement poster for this year's Asian tour dates, which will take place from October to November. He will begin his Asian tour on October 1 in Manila, the Philippines.

Tape: Press Pause world tour will be JAY B’s second solo concert after his solo fan meeting Nostalgic in June. The world tour will commence in Seoul on September 29. Through it, the GOT7 leader will perform in South Korea and Asia, the cities and venues for which were recently announced.

GOT7’s JAY B drops Asia tour stops across Manila, Bangkok, and more cities

28-year-old singer and songwriter JAY B will finally be embarking on his first solo world tour. Fellow GOT7 members Youngjae, Yugyeom, Mark Tuan, Jackson Wang, and BamBam have all conducted solo tours since branching off to solo activities. The time has finally arrived for the group’s leader to do the same.

On September 2, JAY B, now under CDNZA Records, released venues, cities, and dates for the Asian leg of his 2022 world tour, Tape: Press Pause. The tour will take him from the Philippines to Thailand, and Indonesia and end in Japan for now.

Check out the Asian tour dates for Tape: Press Pause tour below:

Manila, Phillipines, Aranfta couseum - October 1, 2022

Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Exhibition Hall 5, 6 - October 15, 2022

Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Exhibition Hall 5,6 - October 16, 2022

Jakarta, Indonesia at The Kasabanka Hall - October 22, 2022

Tokyo, Japan at Toyosu Pit - November 2, 2022

Fans’ reactions to the Asia tour dates were full of enthusiasm. Considering it is the Switch it Up idol’s first solo tour, performance expectations and curiosity are at an all-time high. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions below:

JAY B to release a comeback album before going on tour

Before meeting fans on a bigger stage, JAY B will be releasing his second solo album, Be Yourself. The idol announced the comeback a few days ago, on August 29, with a video teaser of a smartphone UI. The teaser garnered a lot of attention as the news arrived unexpectedly.

Be Yourself, which is also his first solo album since leaving H1GHR MUSIC, will be released on September 21 at 6:00 pm KST. More details such as the concept teasers, tracklist, and other things will be released on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, leading up to the album's release.

Fans can naturally look forward to JAY B performing new songs on his Asian tour leg. There are also chances of him performing his latest single Rocking Chair live on stage.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Vogue Korea, the idol had talked about his desire to “make good music” and his motto that he learnt from Park Jin-young, JYP Entertainment’s founder. He had said,

“When I debuted as GOT7, [JYP Entertainment’s founder Park] Jin-young once said, ‘It’s most important to be long-lasting, but that’s the hardest.’ As time goes by, I keep thinking of those words. If I want to last a long time, I have to work hard and be consistent. In order not to disappoint people, I have to work hard. I have to be consistent for people to continue seeing my work.”

It will be interesting to see what new avatar the GOT7 leader will put in front of his fans at the Tape: Press Pause concerts.

