"Grateful Carlee's alive": Carlee Russell search volunteer Aniah Blanchard's mom speaks out amid press conference revelations

On July 13, 2023, 25-year-old Carlee Russell of Hoover, Alabama, was reported missing. At 9:34 pm on the same night before her disappearance, she called 911 and reported a child who was walking alone on the side of Interstate 459 in Birmingham.

On July 15, 2023, at 10:44 p.m., the Hoover 911 center received a call from Carlee's house, mentioning that she had made it back home on foot.

Although the investigation and details of this case have raised some suspicion of the viability of the incident, Angela Harris, who was among the volunteers leading searches for Carlee Russell, said that she is thankful and glad that she is alive and safe.

Nicole @Nprezzed Prayers for this woman Angela Haley-Harris mother of Aniah Blanchard who was abducted and murdered in Alabama 2019 who led the search for #CarleeRussell she is showing so much grace right now admist speculation surrounding the case. Class Act pic.twitter.com/f3DmUc1QOj

Angela Harris is the mother of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who was abducted on Oct. 23, 2019, and later located dead. Following the tragic incident, in 2021, 'Aniah's Law' was passed, which reforms Alabama's bail laws by authorizing judges to refuse bond to those charged with committing violent crimes in Alabama.

After suffering the loss of her daughter, Angela Harris helps families of missing and/or endangered people and also started a nonprofit called Aniah’s Heart to teach safety education, situational awareness, and self-defense, and also has a search and recovery team.

The disappearance of Carlee Russell

WBRC reported that on July 13, 2023, Carlee Russell's mother contacted the Hoover 911 center and reported that a relative who was on a call with Carlee heard her scream.

According to the report by WBRC, Hoover Police Department immediately arrived on the scene and found Carlee's wig and cell phone in the grass near her vehicle. The police department conducted a thorough search for her, along with the assistance of Hoover's drone unit, crime scene investigators, and detectives.

The report by WBRC mentioned that throughout July 14, 2023, local and federal authorities assisted Hoover police in the search. The community, including Carlee's family and friends, also conducted searches, but no evidence or leads were found.

After her return, Carlee Russell informed the authorities that after noticing the toddler and calling 911, she went to check on the child and was picked up by a white male with orange hair with a big bald spot on the back.

In the interview with the police, Carlee mentioned that she was taken into a house by the man and another unknown woman who made her disrobe and might have taken pictures of her.

Carlee told the authorities that later she was placed in a vehicle from where she escaped and ran through the woods until she reached her residence.

However, authorities found many inconsistencies in her story. Police did not uncover any evidence of a toddler walking down the interstate and also did not receive any other reports of a missing child.

WBRC also reported that prior to the incident, Carlee Russell's search history included queries about Amber Alert, "how to take money from a register without being caught", a one-way bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville for July 13, and the movie "Taken."

Carlee Russell's mother acknowledges the negative social media comments

WBRC reported that Carlee Russell's mother, Talitha Robinson-Russell, released a statement thanking everyone for all their well-wishes, reward contributions through CrimeStoppers, and kindness. She also clarified that the family did not set up any GoFundMe accounts or solicited funds.

In the statement, Talitha also addressed the comments on social media and said:

"Also, we will not entertain the negative social media comments with a response so you find someone to do it. God has been too good to us and brought our daughter safely home and we will not participate in allowing this moment to be tainted."

CNN reported that at a news conference, Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis informed the investigation into this case remains, but authorities believe there is no threat to the community.