"Gross": Resurfaced video of Jacob Rothschild joking about policy of "keeping it in the family" goes viral, sparks reactions online

A video featuring Jacob Rothschild, the scion of the renowned Rothschild banking dynasty, recently resurfaced online after his death on February 26, 2024, and created a buzz on social media. In the 2018 video, he was seen making light-hearted remarks about the family's tradition of "keeping it in the family."

Jacob Rothschild's speech was reportedly from an event held on November 8, 2018, at Sotheby's, New York. A video of the same was also shared on Waddesdon Manor's YouTube channel. Rothschild's remarks drew widespread condemnation and sparked intense debate on social media as netizens called them "gross."

The clip, purportedly recorded during an event in 2018, featured Jacob Rothschild speaking about "keeping it in the family" as he said:

"Baron James, who is the head of the Parish branch and the youngest of the five sons of our uncle Rothschild, gave an astonishingly uninhibited description of the 19th century Rothschild policy of keeping it in the family."

Jacob Rothschild further added:

I beg to you from what you read and make me smile, in our family we have always tried to keep love in the family. In this sense, it as more or less understood since childhood that children would never think of marrying outside. The Falcon said our fortune would never leave it, you could not write that today."

Rothschild died at the age of 87

Jacob Rothschild died on February 26, 2024, and the news was confirmed in a statement on X, which was shared online on Monday.

"The Rothschild Foundation and Waddesdon Manor are deeply saddened to announce the death of Lord Rothschild, businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist and cultural leader. He will be greatly missed by his family, his colleagues and his many friends," it read.

His family also shared a statement, which was obtained by U.K.’s PA Media. They called the late financier a "towering presence in many people’s lives" and listed the work he did over the years. They stated that he was a "much-loved friend, father and grandfather" and wrote:

"Our father Jacob was a towering presence in many people’s lives, a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather."

According to the statement, he will be buried as per Jewish customs in a ceremony for close family members. A memorial will reportedly be held at a later date to celebrate his life.