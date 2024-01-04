"HANTEO RIGGED" trends on X as fans express outrage after BTS Suga's "D- DAY" was reportedly left out of nominations despite being eligible

A Twitter user, @annlovesmyg, shared on the social media app that BTS member Suga's debut solo album D-DAY had not received any nominations for the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards, despite being eligible for it. This transpired after the final list of nominated K-pop artists and groups was announced on January 3, 2024.

Soon enough, on the following day, "HANTEO RIGGED" began trending on Twitter across the world.

Held yearly, the Hanteo Music Awards are a music awards programme sponsored by Hanteo Global Inc. A number of metrics, including Physical Album, Digital Music, Social Media, Global Authentication, Portal, and Fandom, which had a significant influence on the music business throughout the year, are used to choose the winners.

The 31st Hanteo Music Awards, which will honor K-pop's finest acts of last year, will be held in Seoul's Dongdaemun Design Plaza on February 17 and 18, 2024.

"Who are they trying to fool": BTS ARMY call out Hanteo for allegedly striking off Suga's solo album D-DAY

A combination of the Hanteo worldwide score (50%) and the worldwide voting (20%) and judging (30%) determines the criteria for this award. Fans observed that BTS member Min Yoongi aka Suga's solo album, D-DAY, has reportedly been doing better in comparison to the nominated artists for the categories of Global Artist Award and Artist of The Year at the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards.

As mentioned by another Twitter user, @yoongareem, the Global Music World Index (World Index) displays the number 1,959.53 against Suga's D-DAY, which is higher than CIX (818.39), Dreamcatcher (982), and EXO member D.O (Doh Kyung-soo) (1,295.96).

For the unversed, the stock performance of 20 firms that are traded on exchanges across the seven nations is summarised in the Global Music Index. The nations with the highest musical impact are determined by statistical analysis called the Global Influential Music Index. The research emphasizes popular music's degree of recognition, global reach, and distinctiveness.

Exposure to internationally recognized royalty funds and publicly listed corporations, with a primary focus on the global music industry, is offered by the MUSQ Global Music Industry Index (MUSQIX). This covers live music events and tickets, music streaming, music content distribution, satellite and broadcast radio, and live music events.

Furthermore, the screenshot attached to the tweet of the online user also displayed the Physical Record Index 1,635,445.50 for Agust D—Suga's rap alias. Meanwhile, CIX has 161,679.60, Dreamcatcher has 148,985.95, EXO's D.O has 204, 846.05. These numbers reflect that Suga's album D-DAY is eligible in all accounts to be nominated for the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards.

Thus, BTS ARMY, the group's fandom, was enraged to see the alleged discrimination and called out Hanteo for this on social media. They believe that the music award is allegedly rigged for leaving out an album like D-DAY by Suga that was apparently lauded extensively by music critics, magazines, Billboards, and more throughout the world.

More about the acts nominated across categories

Meanwhile, fifty performers have been submitted for Artist of the Year, including boyband SEVENTEEN, SHINee, and ENHYPEN, and among girl groups, NewJeans, (G)I-DLE, and aespa. Ten boybands are competing for the title of Rookie of the Year (Male), including BOYNEXTDOOR from KOZ Entertainment, RIIZE, a rookie from SM Entertainment, and ZEROBASEONE, the winners of Boys Planet.

Meanwhile, there are six female groups up for Rookie of the Year (Female) nominations. They consist of newcomers KISS OF LIFE, the first lineup for Modhaus—tripleS, and two bands, Loossemble and ODD EYE CIRCLE, that feature members of LOONA.

The Whosfan mobile app is where fans can cast their vote for the 31st Hanteo Music Awards until January 17, 2024, at 6 pm KST.