Hardrock Europe tour 2024: Dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

Atlanta rapper Hardrock has announced a minor tour of Europe in 2024. The 19-year-old artist posted about the upcoming tour on his website. It is set to take place from January 24 to January 28, 2024, in three cities across three countries: London, Cologne, and Warsaw.

While early bird tickets for the London show have sold out, general admission tickets are available for £20 plus £2.38 in booking fees. Standing room tickets for Cologne are €24.50, while general admission tickets for Warsaw are 107 PLN + 7 PLN in service fee.

Tickets can be purchased from Hardrock's official website or Eventbrite. This will be the rapper's first tour of Europe and will consist of his latest album, which was released in August of this year.

The Hardrock Europe tour will begin in London and end in Warsaw

The artist released his new full-length project 1of1 on August 18, 2023, to a positive reception. Fans are calling it one of the best rage projects since Playboi Carti. He announced the European tour to promote the album.

The full list of dates and venues for the Europe Tour 2024 is given below:

January 24, 2024, London, England, at Brixton Jamm

January 26, 2024, Cologne, Germany, at YUCA

January 28, 2024, Warsaw Poland, at Hydrozagadka

The tour page on his website provides the following information about his 2024 performances:

"Meet Hardrock, the 20-year-old sensation from Atlanta, crafting a unique blend of beats and unmatched flows influenced by Future and Young Thug. From the streets to the Navy, his global journey enriches his music with authenticity."

"Now, as he transitions to his new life, Hard rock is ready to captivate audiences on his European tour. Don't miss the chance to experience the performance and uncharted potential of this rising star."

More about Hardrock's music and career

Hardrock, born Holloway Barry Israel Jr., is an up-and-coming, 19-year-old rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. He is known for his unique vocal delivery across a plethora of production styles. He stated that he is influenced by artists like Future, Young Thug, and Playboi Carti.

He frequently collaborates with groups such as Vanguard Music Group and Underworld Online, working on production for their members. Ginseng, Charlie Shuffler, Xaynor, and F1LTHY are among the other noteworthy producers he has collaborated with.

The rapper is also the co-founder of his group called TTS, or Top Tier Shit, with artists Wavysrevenge and Zukenee. He is known for making music with tana, sgpwes, midwxst, vamp leek, Nezzus, Rollin Thrax, southsidesilhouette, and more.