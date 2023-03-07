Hardy and Lainey Wilson Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Popular musician Hardy recently took to social media to confirm his first headlining arena tour. On March 6, the singer shared the additional The Mockingbird & the Crow tour schedule, which will feature Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe as special guests. The second leg of the tour will start in late August and go until December.

Fans can access the pre-sale tickets starting on March 8 at 10 am local time. The general sale will begin on March 10. There will also be VIP packages and upgrades that will be available.

Fans can check out more information on tickets and purchase them via Hardy's website https://hardyofficial.com/. The much-awaited announcement came just after Hardy shared a reel on his Instagram account, where he teased his tour announcement as he called other artists to ask if they would join him. Hardy called Marlowe, Wilson, Brantley Gilbert, Dierks Bentley, and Thomas Rhett.

While making the announcement, the artist shared:

“I believe I have two of the most authentic, talented acts out there opening for me on this run. I'm honored that Dylan and Lainey are a part of this tour, and I am still in disbelief that I'm announcing my first arena tour. Fans, I will not let you down. This WILL be the greatest Hardy set you've ever seen. See y'all out there.”

Hardy and Lainey Wilson to perform at venues in Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina, Arkansas, and more

The second leg of the artist’s The Mockingbird & the Crow tour will begin on August 31 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The tour has venues in Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina, Arkansas, Louisiana, Florida, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Georgia, and Alabama. The tour will conclude on December 9 in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Here are Hardy and Lainey Wilson's The Mockingbird & the Crow tour dates and venues.

August 31, Knoxville, Tenn. - Knoxville Civic Coliseum

September 14, Pikeville, Ky. - Appalachian Wireless Arena

September 15, Toledo, Ohio - Huntington Center

September 16, Youngstown, Ohio - Covelli Centre

October 5, Simpsonville, S.C. - CCNB Amphitheatre

October 12, Jonesboro, Ark. - First National Bank Arena

October 13, Baton Rouge, La. - Raising Cane's River Center

October 14, Orange Beach, Ala. - The Wharf Amphitheater

October 19, St. Augustine, Fla. - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 20, Estero, Fla. - Hertz Arena

October 27, Nashville, Tenn. - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

November 20, Green Bay, Wis. - Resch Center

December 1, Peoria, Ill. - Peoria Civic Center Arena

December 2, Springfield, Mo. - Great Southern Bank Arena

December 7, Savannah, Ga. - Enmarket Arena

December 8, Huntsville, Ala. - Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

December 9, Biloxi, Miss. - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

The artist is now in the middle of the first leg of his tour that started in mid-February. Musicians Jameson Rodgers and Blame My Youth are the singer’s current opening acts, but fans are overjoyed about his fall run, which will feature Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe. The tour is titled following the singer-songwriter’s half-country, half-rock album that was launched earlier this year.

Hardy released the album, The Mockingbird & the Crow in January. It included the genre-blending track Wait In The Truck, in collaboration with Wilson, red, in collaboration with Morgan Wallen, Here Lies Country Music, the title track, Truck Bed, and other hit songs.

The artist has worked on the album by taking inspiration from his lifestyle and from some artists that he has listened to all his life including Soundgarden, Puddle of Mudd, Pink Floyd, Stone Temple Pilots, Linkin Park, Matchbox 20, and more.

