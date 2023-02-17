Harold Riley GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as 50-year-old Virginia grandfather dies in metro train accident

Harold Riley, a 50-year-old man, died on February 15, 2023. He passed away after getting a dog leash entangled in a train door and being dragged down the platform at the Dunn Loring Metro station in Vienna, Virginia.

His daughter, Olivia Stark, set up a GoFundMe fundraiser campaign to facilitate organizing a nice service and cremation for Riley.

The campaign has already made about $2760 of its $3000 goal. The GoFundMe description said that Riley loved his grandchildren and his dog, Daisy, who were all with him when he was at the Metro station.

What happened to Harold Riley?

The Metro Transit Police Department got reports of a person being struck by a train at Dunn Loring Station around 1:30 pm. They arrived at the scene soon after receiving the reports.

Family members identified the victim as Harold Riley. Although the Metro Transit Police Department tried to save him, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The Metro Transit Police Department reported that a surveillance video showed the incident. It shows that the accident took place about 450 feet away from the operator cab and the train operator undertook two safe door checks before moving the train.

Metro Transit Police Department said that Riley got off the train and was on the platform away from the car. However, upon closer inspection, a leash appeared to be tied to him, which was stuck in the door, leaving the dog with no identification inside the car.

Metro Transit Police @MetroTransitPD The deceased cleared the train and was on the platform away from car, but upon closer review, a leash appears to be tied to the person, which was unfortunately caught in the door, leaving a dog with no ID inside of the car. The deceased cleared the train and was on the platform away from car, but upon closer review, a leash appears to be tied to the person, which was unfortunately caught in the door, leaving a dog with no ID inside of the car.

Authorities said that the obstruction caused Riley to be dragged onto the platform and onto the tracks. It was initially reported that the dog did not appear to be a service animal and was taken into police care.

However, according to Olivia Stark, the dog, Daisy, is a service dog and was wearing a service vest during the train ride. Following the incident, and after being placed into police care, Daisy was picked up by Stark and she has found a new home with an adoptive family.

Washington Metrorail Safety Commission @MetrorailSafety MetroStrong @wmata trains are single tracking between Ballston and Clarendon. Customers should expect delays. Update: Service suspended between Vienna and West Falls Church. Orange 🟠 and Silvertrains are single tracking between Ballston and Clarendon. Customers should expect delays. #wmata Update: Service suspended between Vienna and West Falls Church. Orange 🟠 and Silver ⚪️ trains are single tracking between Ballston and Clarendon. Customers should expect delays. #wmata The WMSC is aware of a safety event in the area of Dunn Loring Station. An investigation is underway in accordance with the WMSC Program Standard. twitter.com/wmata/status/1… The WMSC is aware of a safety event in the area of Dunn Loring Station. An investigation is underway in accordance with the WMSC Program Standard. twitter.com/wmata/status/1…

Following a preliminary investigation by the Metro Transit Police, an investigation is still ongoing by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission.

Harold Riley was called an amazing “PanPaw” by his daughter

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign set up by his daughter Olivia mentions that Harold Riley loved his grandchildren and his dog more than anything. She added that he was an amazing “PanPaw."

The Metro Transit Police Department concluded its report by conveying their condolences. It reads:

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the deceased."

Harold Riley is succeeded by two daughters, Amanda Greenwood and Olivia Stark, and four grandchildren.

Poll : 0 votes