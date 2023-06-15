"Hasn't changed a bit": RHOC fans call out Tamra as she accuses Shannon of being an alcoholic

We are just two episodes into RHOC season 17 and there are already fights in the group. Tamra, who was fired from the show two seasons ago, has accused her friend Shannon of ghosting her after filming the season. However, Shannon refused to accept the allegation and instead called Tamra out on telling media lies about her and for calling her an alcoholic.
In the episode, Tamra and Shannon tried to resolve their differences but their lunch ended without them reaching a conclusion. Later, the ladies went on a boat tour together, where Tamra kept shouting at Shannon for being an alcoholic and not contacting her after the show. Shannon, who stayed calm, did not shout and even asked her not to "jump off the board", which she was about to do.
Tamra also told her husband Eddie that Shannon always blamed her alcohol problems on other men. Shannon refused to talk to Tamra as she was acting like a "mafia" and was shocked when the latter told her that she did not like their late-night calls.
The ladies appreciated Shannon for staying calm while Tamra kept yelling at her for "not being a good friend" and being a "liar." RHOC fans did not like Tamra's behavior and the accusations made against Shannon.
They also called her out on her hypocrisy when she was saying that her former best friend was an alcoholic when she was the one who was the most drunk on the boat.
RHOC fans want Tamra to be fired again
RHOC fans noticed how Tamra was fighting everyone in each of her scenes and asked producers why they even brought her back on the show. They called out Tamra for saying that Shannon was a bad friend and slammed her for spreading lies against her in various podcasts.
Shannon says that Tamra spread lies against her in podcasts
When Tamra and Shannon met for lunch, the latter maintained her calm and listened to Tamra. She then asked her about her comments in various podcasts where she labeled her as a "neurotic crazy drunk" and a bad friend. She told her that she always tried to stay in touch with her, even after the show.
Tamra did not believe it and yelled at the yacht that she did not do anything to Shannon, shocking other cast members. Shannon knew that Tamra had attacked her on multiple podcasts but still did not want to let go of her friendship. In the next episode, Tamra will call Shannon to apologize for her behavior but it is unknown how the latter with react to it.
Bravo airs new episodes of RHOC every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the Peacock streaming application and the network's website.