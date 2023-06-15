"Hasn't changed a bit": RHOC fans call out Tamra as she accuses Shannon of being an alcoholic

We are just two episodes into RHOC season 17 and there are already fights in the group. Tamra, who was fired from the show two seasons ago, has accused her friend Shannon of ghosting her after filming the season. However, Shannon refused to accept the allegation and instead called Tamra out on telling media lies about her and for calling her an alcoholic.

In the episode, Tamra and Shannon tried to resolve their differences but their lunch ended without them reaching a conclusion. Later, the ladies went on a boat tour together, where Tamra kept shouting at Shannon for being an alcoholic and not contacting her after the show. Shannon, who stayed calm, did not shout and even asked her not to "jump off the board", which she was about to do.

Tamra also told her husband Eddie that Shannon always blamed her alcohol problems on other men. Shannon refused to talk to Tamra as she was acting like a "mafia" and was shocked when the latter told her that she did not like their late-night calls.

The ladies appreciated Shannon for staying calm while Tamra kept yelling at her for "not being a good friend" and being a "liar." RHOC fans did not like Tamra's behavior and the accusations made against Shannon.

They also called her out on her hypocrisy when she was saying that her former best friend was an alcoholic when she was the one who was the most drunk on the boat.

jerseygirl62 @pattica43199398 #TamraJudge Tamra hasn't changed a bit. still a loudmouth drunk. jump off the boat already. #rhoc Tamra hasn't changed a bit. still a loudmouth drunk. jump off the boat already. #rhoc #TamraJudge

RHOC fans want Tamra to be fired again

RHOC fans noticed how Tamra was fighting everyone in each of her scenes and asked producers why they even brought her back on the show. They called out Tamra for saying that Shannon was a bad friend and slammed her for spreading lies against her in various podcasts.

Heidi Degen🇺🇸💙 @hdegen122 Why did they bring Tamra back?? She brings NO good energy to the group at all! So much negative with her all the time in every scene. Is there ever one episode where she is not manic? #rhoc Why did they bring Tamra back?? She brings NO good energy to the group at all! So much negative with her all the time in every scene. Is there ever one episode where she is not manic? #rhoc

Glutton for Sutton @UNIQUEUSERNOM



Shannon: 1

Tamra: 0



Sorry, Tamra was unhinged just like the season she got fired on. Smarten up.



Jennifer? Boring. Shannon clocked that and shut that conversation down right quick. I mean… if we’re keeping score….Shannon: 1Tamra: 0Sorry, Tamra was unhinged just like the season she got fired on. Smarten up.Jennifer? Boring. Shannon clocked that and shut that conversation down right quick. #RHOC I mean… if we’re keeping score….Shannon: 1Tamra: 0Sorry, Tamra was unhinged just like the season she got fired on. Smarten up. Jennifer? Boring. Shannon clocked that and shut that conversation down right quick. #RHOC

Pdcpod @pdcpod I’m on Shannon’s side of this meeting…Tamra’s coming in a bit TOO hot. #RHOC I’m on Shannon’s side of this meeting…Tamra’s coming in a bit TOO hot. #RHOC

Alison @AlersT12 Listen, I love them both as HWs. But Tamra calling Shannon a drunk right now is hysterical. Proud of Shannon for staying so zen. #RHOC Listen, I love them both as HWs. But Tamra calling Shannon a drunk right now is hysterical. Proud of Shannon for staying so zen. #RHOC

Kellye @Kellye_23 #RHOC Tamra calling Shannon a drunk while she's drunk AF. #RHOC Tamra calling Shannon a drunk while she's drunk AF. https://t.co/ihBIsUCdns

Donnie Beauvais-Carey🦋 @TipsySocialite Tamra pushing this Shannon as a drunk storyline is really annoying me. She’s spilling a lot of tea that should be private as it happened off camera. Not too much Tammy Sue! #rhoc Tamra pushing this Shannon as a drunk storyline is really annoying me. She’s spilling a lot of tea that should be private as it happened off camera. Not too much Tammy Sue! #rhoc https://t.co/MJ6miCkpgc

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre Tamra, Why would Shannon reach out to you when you slandered her publicly, she addressed it with you, you doubled down, called her not really a good friend, brought up her drinking and now you and Eddie are discussing her personal issues and calling her a drunk? Girl bye #RHOC Tamra, Why would Shannon reach out to you when you slandered her publicly, she addressed it with you, you doubled down, called her not really a good friend, brought up her drinking and now you and Eddie are discussing her personal issues and calling her a drunk? Girl bye #RHOC https://t.co/JH9qzk2PWI

Island Girl🌺 @datlife808

I would rather Vicki come back full time over Tamra. Tamra’s act is the same. Yell, cry, say sorry and repeat…I’m over it. #RHOC I would rather Vicki come back full time over Tamra. Tamra’s act is the same. Yell, cry, say sorry and repeat…I’m over it. #RHOC https://t.co/X8CZgnCe4A

Shannon says that Tamra spread lies against her in podcasts

When Tamra and Shannon met for lunch, the latter maintained her calm and listened to Tamra. She then asked her about her comments in various podcasts where she labeled her as a "neurotic crazy drunk" and a bad friend. She told her that she always tried to stay in touch with her, even after the show.

Tamra did not believe it and yelled at the yacht that she did not do anything to Shannon, shocking other cast members. Shannon knew that Tamra had attacked her on multiple podcasts but still did not want to let go of her friendship. In the next episode, Tamra will call Shannon to apologize for her behavior but it is unknown how the latter with react to it.

Bravo airs new episodes of RHOC every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the Peacock streaming application and the network's website.

