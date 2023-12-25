BTS member Jeon Jungkook has established himself as one of the most iconic global artists with the release of his debut solo album, GOLDEN. HITS Daily Double acknowledged the 26-year-old artist as a reverential music artist who is here to stay. Along with Peso Pluma, KAROL G, Tate McRae, Ice Spice, and other artists, Jungkook was recognized as a genuine 2023 breakout artist, demonstrating that he was more than simply a sporadic viral sensation.

On December 24, 2023, HITS Daily Double, an American media publication house named Jungkook, among the Hollywood music heavyweights such as KAROL G, Ice Spice, and Peso Pluma. The BTS ARMY were thrilled over this latest development and applauded the GOLDEN singer on Twitter.

Previously, the golden maknae of BTS was named No.1 on the list of "Top Artists in the Music Industry" for three weeks running for the week of December 1–7, 2023, according to HITS Daily Double (HITSDD), an American entertainment magazine.

"The global pop star": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook's success with his debut solo album, GOLDEN

HITS Daily Double gave a nod to the mega superstar for his achievements, which included being the first solo Korean musician to be featured in Vogue and Variety, having eight of his album tracks to place in the Top 10 on Apple Music's global list (iTunes), and performing live on the Good Morning America stage (GMA).

Jungkook of BTS releases his debut solo album, GOLDEN, after two successful songs, 3D and Seven. Rapper Latto makes a cameo on the single Seven, which has backing reminiscent of 2-step UK garage and significantly more grounded lyrics than those on BTS's Carl Jung-inspired album Map of the Soul: Persona. Seven debuted at the top of the US charts, while 3D made it to the Top 5 and amassed 104 million streams in just seven days.

On the other hand, considering the abundance of expensive production and composition expertise in the credits, it's safe to say that the ten tracks on GOLDEN are musically extravagant. Beyond Timberlake, Justin Bieber's critically acclaimed album Purpose from 2015 is the other inspiration source for the album.

While Too Sad to Dance owes a lot to his Ed Sheeran-penned hit Love Yourself, Jungkook's Major Lazer duet Closer to You draws from Justin Bieber's tropical house vibe of Sorry. Fans flocked to Twitter to celebrate the new feat earned by the global pop star of BTS.

In September 2023, Hits Daily Double listed BTS Jungkook's solo debut song, SEVEN, as one of its favorites and a potential candidate for the 2023 Grammy nominations. Fans agreed with Hits Double Daily's forecast since it is the first Korean performer to appear on international music charts for a remarkably lengthy period. Unfortunately, the speculation fell short of coming true.

HITS Daily Double is a Hollywood-based music trade publication that specialises in innuendo and music industry updates. It is a digital version of the 1986-founded print magazine Hits, which by 1997 had grown to become the most famous music information source.