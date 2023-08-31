"He clearly needs to retire and rest": Mitch McConnell freezes during speech again in viral video, triggers wave of reactions

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell seemingly froze mid-speech during a press conference in Kentucky on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, sparking a discourse online. This is the second incident of the Republican senator freezing in public and requiring the help of his aides.

In a video shared on @theshaderoom, when questioned whether the 81-year-old would be running for re-election, he trailed off and stared blankly for several seconds, prompting his aide to come and ask if he heard the question. While McConnell replied in the affirmative, he remained frozen.

Mitch McConnell froze for about 30 seconds before he gained his composure. He answered two more questions and left the press meeting.

Back in July, the Republican similarly stood in silence for 20 seconds at a conference held at the Capitol in Washington discussing the DoD (Department of Defense) funding bill.

Needless to say, internet users were left worried about Mitch McConnell's health and expressed the need for politicians over a certain age to retire.

Mitch McConnell freezing mid-speech prompts online discourse urging him to "step down"

As news of Mitch McConnell pausing in between his oration spread, netizens were left confused and worried for the senator. While many debated his health condition, others discussed whether he was fit to run for another election. Amidst the heated arguments, some shared funny quips to lighten the mood.

Biden reacts to Mitch McConnell's second freeze

As news of the incident spread, President Joe Biden, during his conference addressing the ongoing Hurricane Idalia and the devastating Maui wildfires, remarked that the minority leader is a friend despite many not believing it to be the case.

He added that he would get in touch with McConnell to inquire about his health.

Following the incident, a spokesperson added that the senator felt momentarily lightheaded but was fine later. However, they added that they would consult a doctor before his next event.

No other comments related to the incident were observed.