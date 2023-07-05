"He'd never do this to an elderly white woman": Lancaster Sheriff slams black woman with cancer in viral video, sparks mass outrage

Video of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department police officer assaulting a Lancaster grocery store customer has gone viral on social media. A viral clip showcased a deputy officer grabbing and throwing a Black woman to the ground. Netizens are outraged by the incident. Since then, the police department has released a statement. Responding to the same, one person wrote online:

The incident took place on June 24, outside Lancaster’s WinCo grocery store. The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to the parking lot after they received reported of a robbery “in progress.” Deputies approached a man and a woman who matched a description provided by store security in the parking lot.

The police officers attempted to detain the man and woman however, this led to an aggressive confrontation. Videos showed the man being placed in handcuffs while the woman who accompanied him proceeding to record the arrest on her phone.

The moment she was grabbed by the deputy officer, she told him- “You can’t touch me.”

She was then thrown to the ground. Before she got pepper sprayed by one of the deputies, she said:

“It’s not a fight. You threw me down to the ground. Stop manhandling me.”

Popular Instagram gossip page The Neighborhood Talk claimed that one of the witnesses told the police officers not to slam the woman down as she has cancer.

It is also important to note that it was not proven that the man and woman were attempting to rob the store.

Netizens respond to the viral Lancaster video

Internet users were shocked by the video. Many did not expect to see the police officers get incredibly violent with the woman. Netizens expressed their anger online. Others demanded the deputies in question to be reprimanded for their actions. A few reactions read:

Coach Kap @coachgkap @TalbertSwan That is one gigantic lawsuit heading the city's way. There's no obstruction here and filming the police in the performance of their job is not illegal. That deputy is done. @TalbertSwan That is one gigantic lawsuit heading the city's way. There's no obstruction here and filming the police in the performance of their job is not illegal. That deputy is done.

Andrew Haynes @estnonmeaculpa @TalbertSwan Got to agree with the good Bishop on this. Totally unacceptable. @TalbertSwan Got to agree with the good Bishop on this. Totally unacceptable.

BlaqBtrfly @ItsYoNana @TalbertSwan She can sue for excessive force and violation of her constitutional rights. @TalbertSwan She can sue for excessive force and violation of her constitutional rights.

IT MUST STOP.

ACCOUNTABILITY NOW. @TalbertSwan These incidents of police brutality are becoming both more frequent and aggressive.IT MUST STOP.ACCOUNTABILITY NOW. @TalbertSwan These incidents of police brutality are becoming both more frequent and aggressive. IT MUST STOP. ACCOUNTABILITY NOW.

A witness expressed disappointment over the occurrence. Raycine Ector said to ABC7:

“I was disheartened. That could’ve been my grandmother, my aunt, my sister. As you see, the lady in the video was just simply recording her husband’s interaction with the deputies and they came over and attacked her. I would say attack- he grabbed her by the neck and slung her down.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department releases statement as video floods the internet

The Sheriff’s Department announced that they have opened an investigation into the incident. They also added in their press statement:

“While the Department does not make statements related to ongoing investigations, Sheriff Luna has made it clear that he expects Department personnel to treat all members of the public with dignity and respect, and that personnel who do not uphold our training standards will be held accountable.”

Police officials have also announced that the deputies involved in the incident have been “re-assigned from field duty” as an investigation ensues.

Community members have planned to protest in front of the grocery store where the incident occurred on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

