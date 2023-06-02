"He definitely needs to be investigated": Jacky Oh's death at 32 brings Dr. Zach under the scanner as negative reviews surface

Social media personality and former member of the improv show Wild N’ Out, Jacklyn Smith, better known as Jacky Oh, died on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, while she was in Miami. The news of the 32-year-old's passing was confirmed through an Instagram post shared on the VH1's socials. They wrote:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

Following her exit from the TV show, the influencer launched her line of lip gloss and sold real estate.

While no cause of death has been revealed so far, a Twitter user @TheCosmeticLane claimed that she underwent a "Mommy Makeover" procedure and added that she might have suffered a heart attack.

The post alleged that the plastic surgery was performed by a popular influencer Dr. Zachary Okhah aka Dr.Zach who runs the Instagram [email protected]

Okhah boasts over 279,000 followers and identifies as a liposuction and BBL specialist. The Twitter user claims that Okhah shared a photograph with Jacky Oh in a now-deleted IG post with the caption:

"Getting ready for my mommy makeover..."

The Cosmetic Lane @TheCosmeticLane



As we reported earlier, MsJackyOh had gone for a Mommy Makeover with Dr Zach in Miami and it’s being speculated that she passed away from heart failure but her official cause of death… Reposting now that we’ve received official confirmation from someone close to the family.As we reported earlier, MsJackyOh had gone for a Mommy Makeover with Dr Zach in Miami and it’s being speculated that she passed away from heart failure but her official cause of death… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Reposting now that we’ve received official confirmation from someone close to the family. As we reported earlier, MsJackyOh had gone for a Mommy Makeover with Dr Zach in Miami and it’s being speculated that she passed away from heart failure but her official cause of death… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0L8yI62aGr

News of the 32-year-old's death coupled with the claims by @TheCosmeticLane left netizens suspicious of the plastic surgeon, with many demanding he be investigated.

"Not suspicious at ALL": Internet users react to Jacky Oh's death, criticize cosmetic surgeon

As rumors surrounding the influencer's death spread, Twitterati was left shocked and saddened. They were quick to look up Dr. Zach's history and shared their findings.

Many found negative reviews the plastic surgeon received and cautioned others to avoid going to him. They criticized him for covering up the fact that she was his patient and added that it raised suspicions.

Others grieved the loss of Jacky Oh and tweeted in opposition to cosmetic surgeries.

Here are some other comments seen reacting to the news:

Jacky Oh's cause of death remains unconfirmed. She is survived by her partner DC Young Fly, who she met on the sets of Wild 'N Out, and three kids, Nova, Nala, and Prince.

