"He deserves a proper break": Fans send in support as ATEEZ's Jongho announces temporary hiatus after suffering injury

ATEEZ faced a disheartening setback following their performance at the KCON LA 2023. Since the show, member Jongho has been grappling with "extreme" leg pain, forcing him to withdraw from all upcoming activities. The artist experienced intense pain after the group's performance and was unable to attend the scheduled fan meet.

KQ Entertainment, ATEEZ's agency, announced that the artist had suffered a meniscus rupture after his previous ankle injury and had been focusing on "conservative treatment" like injections owing to his "strong will to be on stage." However, his condition worsened at the KCON LA 2023.

The news left netizens concerned and they took to social media to send the idol their support and love.

"Get well soon" - Netizens react as ATEEZ member Jongho's upcoming schedules to be suspended following injury

Jongho, the youngest member of ATEEZ, is 22 years old. He is loved by fans for his adorable personality and promising vocals. He recently performed with the group at KCON Los Angeles on August 19 and unfortunately injured himself.

A medical evaluation confirmed that he had a meniscus rupture, and soon after, he returned to Korea from Los Angeles for more comprehensive treatment.

Hence, he was unable to attend the group's meet and greet session with fans. The ATEEZ members addressed the audience at the event and assured them that Jongho was looking after himself. Leader Hongjoong took on the responsibility of informing the attendees about the situation and said:

"I want to say that lastly... love you Jongho! He's not here but thank you so much for worrying for him and caring (for) him."

On August 20, KQ Entertainment shared a statement on social media and shared an update about the idol.

"It is with utmost regret that we are sharing some updates regarding JONGHO's health to the fans who have unconditionally supported ATEEZ. JONGHO was diagnosed with a 'meniscus rupture' after his last ankle injury, but because of his strong will to be on stage, he focused on conservative treatment and recovery, including injections that helped relieve pain and boost regenerative qualities," the statement read.

It continued:

"As artist health is a top priority, we ask for your kind understanding. Updates and additional information will be given following the examination results. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the sudden news, and we will do our best to ensure JONGHO's speedy recovery."

Several individuals from the fandom took to Twitter soon after the statement came to light and sent their best to the idol as he recovers. They hoped to see him return when the time was right and wished him a speedy recovery.

Unfortunately, Jongho is no stranger to injuries. His tryst with leg injuries can be dated back to 2019 when he first sprained his ankle while practicing. In 2020, however, he suffered a more severe setback when he fractured his leg in an accident. He took about three to four months to recover. The following year, he suffered a knee cartilage injury and sprained his ankle again in 2022.

The recent announcement by KQ Entertainment left fans concerned. While they will miss seeing him in action with the group, they wish for his quick recovery.