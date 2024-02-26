"He feels like Britney Spears": Boosie Badazz dancing at the Atlanta Hawks game sparks hilarious reactions 

Boosie Badazz recently went viral as he was seen dancing courtside during the Atlanta Hawks game on Sunday night. He was seen swinging his arms and kicking his feet in the spirit of the game. While Boosie grooved courtside, an announcer said:

"The man who is made for Miller Lite moments, our man Boosie. This is just a warm-up act. He hasn't even cut it loose yet."

After his dance did the rounds on social media, fans reacted to the same online. One X user commented on the video and believed that the rapper felt like Britney Spears.

Fans comment on Boosie's dance at Atlanta Hawks game (Image via X/@PhDee)

The Atlanta Hawks emerged victorious against the Orlando Magic with a score of 109-92.

"No need to be doing that at an NBA game": Netizens react as Boosie Badazz's dance video goes viral online

Boosie Badazz's dance grabbed the attention of fans online as videos of him falling to his knees, swinging his arms, and kicking his feet as he danced courtside surfaced online. NBA's official X account also shared the video of his grooving at the game with the caption:

"Boosie VIBING in ATL."

Several netizens took to the comments section of Daily Loud's tweet and reacted to the video. While some appreciated him for having a good time at the game, others compared him to a toddler dancing. One social media user also believed he was "acting crazy" like a "TikTok girl."

This was not the first time Boosie Badazz caught fans' attention for his dance moves. In July 2023, Boosie and comedian Lil Duval filmed a video of a new dance move called the "Ankle Monitor Dance." Lil Duval shared the clip online with the caption:

"New dance alert! You gotta to be on probation to (do) it tho."

This came after Boosie was released on bond after spending time in jail. He was arrested on gun charges in May 2023 after being caught with two loaded handguns at a traffic stop on Market Street in the Chollas View neighborhood, as per NBC 7 San Diego.