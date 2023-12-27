"He handled it perfectly": Delta employee gathers support as misgender controversy erupts in viral video footage 

A Delta employee has gone viral across social media platforms after interacting with transgender actress Tommy Dorfman. The latter recently took to the internet to ridicule the organization after an employee allegedly misgendered her. In light of what happened, many took to the internet to support the Delta worker for his patience and lauded how he handled the controversy.

On December 27, a video of Tommy Dorfman confronting the employee went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). Dorfman posted the video on TikTok, saying:

“When you try to advocate for yourself at Delta and are met with even more transphobia and threats of being arrested.”

When Dorfman approached the employee in question for misgendering her, the latter confidently said:

“Wasn’t intentional but if you want to take it personally, that’s okay… you’re being condescending and if you want to continue I’ll have Port authority escort you out of the building right this moment, if you want to play that game with me.”

In the video, Tommy Dorfman was heard complaining about how another employee repeatedly misgendered her.

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed over five million views across social media platforms, with many expressing their support for the Delta employee:

Netizens applaud Delta employee after Tommy Dorfman video goes viral

Internet users did not seem to be in support of Dorfman. Many believed that the male employee (whose identity had not been made public at the time of writing this article) handled the matter with a calm temper and lauded him for the same.

Comments poured in under @EndWokeness' tweet about the same:

Does Delta support the LGBTQ+ community?

In the past, the airlines organization has extended support to the LGBTQ+ community. They also announced tickets inclusive of the non-binary community in a statement:

“We are launching non-binary gender options for customers to select during the booking process... customers will now be able to select X (Unspecified) or U (Undisclosed) in addition to M (Male) and F (Female) to identify their gender in Delta’s travel systems. Customers will also be able to select an 'Mx' title.”

They have also frequently supported Pride events in the past, especially those in New York City, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seattle, Washington DC and Miami.

At the time of writing this article, the airlines company had not addressed the viral video.

For those uninitiated, Tommy Dorfman rose to fame after playing queer character Ryan Shaver on the Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why. She earned her B.A. from Fordham University and is also part of the Atlanta Ballet community.

She got married to Peter Zurkuhlen in November 2016. However, the couple announced that they had filed for divorce last year. At the time of writing this article, Dorfman had amassed over one million followers on Instagram.